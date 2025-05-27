The Best Kirkland Coffee Pod For Dark Roast Fans According To Reddit

Given how underwhelmed Tasting Table's taste testers were by Kirkland's whole bean Signature French Roast coffee — notably the darkest of all coffee roasts — dark roast coffee drinkers might not expect much from Costco's Kirkland Signature coffee pods. But, perhaps that's what's added to the buzz around the brand's Pacific Bold variety, which customers on Reddit have compared to name brands. In a thread asking about Kirkland pods in general, one customer wrote, "I've tried many, and my fav K-cup is Pacific Bold. If you like strong/dark coffee." Another person said, "Been buying the Pacific Bold for as long as I can remember. I find the other non-bold flavors to be too 'light' for my taste."

In a separate Reddit thread, customers discussed the Pacific Bold pods, with one Costco customer saying, "Pacific Bold is my go-to daily cup. It's the best K-cup I've found." Another person wrote, "I'm a dark roast drinker and I love it. I definitely prefer it over Starbucks." Some even say the pods were indistinguishable from Starbucks' signature Pike Place roast — but for a fraction of the cost. Depending on your location, you can find the Kirkland Signature Pacific Bold coffee pods sold in packs of 120 for around $42. That's compared to dark roast options from Starbucks, which sell for $37.99 for a pack of 72, depending on location, and Peet's, which sell for even more at $45.99 for a pack of 75.