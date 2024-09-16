The Costco Kirkland Signature Whole Bean Coffee We Weren't Impressed With

Most self-proclaimed coffee snobs might not be impressed with any of Costco's Kirkland Signature coffee beans, but at $13 for a 2.5-pound bag, you really can't argue with the price. That being said, if you're just looking for an affordable, everyday bag of coffee beans, Costco's Kirkland Signature brand is worth giving a shot. There is one Kirkland bag in particular, however, that our taste testers were underwhelmed with. In Tasting Table's ranking of five Kirkland Signature whole bean coffees, they found the Kirkland Signature French Roast to be the most disappointing of the bunch — which is saying a lot, seeing as the visible oil that coated the beans and, in turn, their hands, didn't provide high expectations.

There are signs that indicate you just got a premium bag of coffee beans — and oily-ness isn't one of them. Oftentimes, it's an indication of one of two things: that the beans have been over roasted, or that they've been sitting on the shelf a very long time. Knowing this, our taste testers weren't expecting to pick up much of a flavor profile from Kirkland's French Roast beans, and it turns out they were right not to. The coffee from these beans was about as bland as it comes, and the only taste descriptor that could come to mind was bitter.

Some customers have gone as far as to say Kirkland's French Roast tasted burnt or "extremely roasty," which is really just another fancier way of saying it. It's even reportedly clogged a few peoples' machines.