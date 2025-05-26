What Type Of Fish Is In Dairy Queen's Fish Sandwich?
Out of the many fast-food fish sandwiches you can order without getting out of your car, Dairy Queen might be one option that you haven't tried. Many people associate Dairy Queen with its array of ice cream desserts like the iconic Blizzards, burgers, and chicken fingers, but its fish sandwich is worth a try, too. There are many types of fish, so you might wonder which one Dairy Queen uses in its sandwiches. Not surprisingly, the chain uses wild-caught Alaskan Pollock.
It's not such a shocker, because many other chains like Bojangles use wild Alaskan Pollock in their fried fish sandwiches too. For Dairy Queen's Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich, it features a crispy Alaskan Pollock filet that joins lettuce and tartar sauce on a toasted bun. The catch (no pun intended) is that it's a limited-time menu item, so you might not see it much longer. Plus, it might not be available at your local Dairy Queen, depending on the region. However, we've spotted it on the menu in locations from Long Island, New York, to Richmond, Virginia.
Why Alaskan Pollock is a popular pick for fish sandwiches at fast-food chains like Dairy Queen
There are a few reasons why fast-food chains like Dairy Queen and McDonald's use wild-caught Alaskan Pollock in their fish sandwich offerings. For starters, the white fish has a mild flavor, giving it versatility for many dishes like fried fish sandwiches. The mildly sweet fish also appeals to those who don't like seafood fare that's overly fishy. As you might know, the seafood industry isn't the most sustainable, but wild-caught Alaskan pollock is an exception. And since we're talking about fast food here, pollock is also more affordable compared to other types of fish like salmon or mahi mahi.
As for Dairy Queen's fish sandwich, you can make it a combo with a side like fries or onion rings and a drink or ice cream. You can also customize your fish sandwich with additional toppings like cheese, tomato, or pickles to elevate it a bit. And you'd miss out if you went to Dairy Queen and attempted to finish the meal without a sweet treat, so check out our ranking of Dairy Queen Blizzard flavors like Oreo and M&M before you place an order. To make your own at home, try our original beer-battered fish sandwich recipe when you can't make it to DQ.