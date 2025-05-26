What Type Of Fish Is In Dairy Queen's Fish Sandwich?

Out of the many fast-food fish sandwiches you can order without getting out of your car, Dairy Queen might be one option that you haven't tried. Many people associate Dairy Queen with its array of ice cream desserts like the iconic Blizzards, burgers, and chicken fingers, but its fish sandwich is worth a try, too. There are many types of fish, so you might wonder which one Dairy Queen uses in its sandwiches. Not surprisingly, the chain uses wild-caught Alaskan Pollock.

It's not such a shocker, because many other chains like Bojangles use wild Alaskan Pollock in their fried fish sandwiches too. For Dairy Queen's Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich, it features a crispy Alaskan Pollock filet that joins lettuce and tartar sauce on a toasted bun. The catch (no pun intended) is that it's a limited-time menu item, so you might not see it much longer. Plus, it might not be available at your local Dairy Queen, depending on the region. However, we've spotted it on the menu in locations from Long Island, New York, to Richmond, Virginia.