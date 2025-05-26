The Unexpected Coffee Tool That's Actually Perfect For Making Whipped Cream

Here at Tasting Table, we've tried (almost) every way to make homemade whipped cream, and after extensive R&D, the verdict is in. One of the quickest, most low-effort ways to get the job done is by using your French press. You can brew cold brew and steep loose leaf tea in this versatile little tool. But, perhaps a less-commonly known alternative use for a French press is using it to make a quick batch of homemade whipped cream– no whisk or electric mixer to wash later on.

This technique works thanks to the science behind French press coffee. The manual coffee maker includes two main components: A roomy cylindrical carafe and a plunger, affixed to which is a wire mesh filter that percolates the coffee. Here, the heavy whipping cream thickens as it is jostled and forced through the French press's tight mesh filter.

To do it, add your heavy whipping cream and a few tablespoons of powdered sugar into your French press crate. Then, put the lid on, and vigorously pump the plunger up and down for about one full minute, or until the mixture has stiffened into creamy peaks. Adding more powdered sugar into the mix and pumping for longer will both yield a stiffer texture. For a pleasant chill, pop your French press in the freezer for a few minutes beforehand.