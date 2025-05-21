Panera Is Making Its Lobster Comeback Just In Time For Summer With 2 Returning Menu Items

The weather is finally warming up across the country, and that means it's time for your favorite chain restaurants to launch seasonal menu items. Just in time for summer, Panera announced the return of its lobster-centric dishes to its locations in the Northeast. The café chain will add its Lobster Roll and Lobster Mac & Cheese to the menu at select locations on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, for a limited time only, which Food Republic broke the news of earlier today.

If a lobster roll is your go-to sandwich during the summer soft-shell lobster season (which starts around mid-June in Northeast states like Maine), Panera has you covered right in its drive-thrus and cafés with its Lobster Roll, which starts at $12.49 for a small sandwich or $21.49 for a large. It certainly stands out among other staples on Panera's sandwich lineup for when you want a taste of the season. Second up is its Lobster Mac & Cheese, priced at $22.99 plus tax. Keep in mind that the prices of the lobster dishes vary by location, according to Panera.