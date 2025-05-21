Panera Is Making Its Lobster Comeback Just In Time For Summer With 2 Returning Menu Items
The weather is finally warming up across the country, and that means it's time for your favorite chain restaurants to launch seasonal menu items. Just in time for summer, Panera announced the return of its lobster-centric dishes to its locations in the Northeast. The café chain will add its Lobster Roll and Lobster Mac & Cheese to the menu at select locations on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, for a limited time only, which Food Republic broke the news of earlier today.
If a lobster roll is your go-to sandwich during the summer soft-shell lobster season (which starts around mid-June in Northeast states like Maine), Panera has you covered right in its drive-thrus and cafés with its Lobster Roll, which starts at $12.49 for a small sandwich or $21.49 for a large. It certainly stands out among other staples on Panera's sandwich lineup for when you want a taste of the season. Second up is its Lobster Mac & Cheese, priced at $22.99 plus tax. Keep in mind that the prices of the lobster dishes vary by location, according to Panera.
More details on Panera's Lobster Roll and Lobster Mac & Cheese seasonal items
For those who haven't had Panera's Lobster Roll, let's get into the details. The sandwich is a creamy version of the classic, with lobster claw and knuckle meat mixed with a lemon tarragon mayonnaise-based dressing piled on a New England Roll. It's available in both small and large sizes. The chain's Lobster Mac & Cheese is made of its popular Vermont White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese topped with buttery lobster claw and knuckle meat and garnished with Panko bread crumbs for a crunchy finish.
Both of these items have been on Panera's summer menu in past years, so expect the same taste if you've ordered the sandwich or macaroni and cheese before. In more Panera news, the chain launched its croissant sandwiches, which we reviewed, back in April. Its Fromage Croissant Toast with caramelized onions, cheese, and arugula is still on the menu for a limited time. And if you can't get seafood off your mind, try our buttery Connecticut-style lobster roll or our steakhouse-worthy lobster mac and cheese recipes.
