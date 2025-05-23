16 Absolute Best Foods To Eat During Your Kitchen Renovation
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We heard that you're giving your kitchen a refresh. Well, congratulations. If you're renovating your kitchen, chances are that it's a complete disaster and you don't have access to your appliances or the tools needed to create a nutritious meal from scratch. We compiled a bunch of food and snacks that can fill you up but that only require bits and bobs you have lying around your kitchen — like those leftover condiment packets or wrapped plastic utensils you sometimes get when you order take-out.
All of these foods are simple yet can prevent that familiar hangry feeling, which is not something you want to experience when you make big design decisions. Most of these include shelf-stable products, but there are a couple of instances where we recommend heading to the store to pick something up (but you have to eat right away, given that your fridge might be out of commission). Let's see what we can scrounge up.
Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches
Can you ever go wrong with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich? This childhood staple is a great option while you're doing the adult task of remodeling your kitchen. Peanut butter is generally a shelf-stable food, so you probably already have one tucked away in the pantry. You may even have those little travel-friendly portion tubs or squeeze packs. Any of these options work.
Plus, you might have several jelly packets lying around in that condiment bag you've been saving for no apparent reason — now is the day. Peanut butter and jelly is pretty simple but filling nonetheless, and of course, you can always mix things up. Add a sprinkle of cinnamon to your jelly to give it more flavor; you likely have some in your spice drawer. Don't have bread? You could also make your PBJ without it, swapping it with apples, butter crackers, or that pack of graham crackers stacked in your pantry.
Canned dolmas
Canned dolmas can give you a flavorful punch when you aren't in the mood for basics like PBJs. As discussed in our ultimate guide to canned dolmas, these grape leaf-wrapped eats can be a quick snack or a meal — no prep required. Dolmas are stuffed with herby rice, making them more filling than may appear at first. Some versions will also include meat for a more nutritious option.
Luckily, there are canned dolmas on the market that have a pull tab to make the process as effortless as possible, without attempting to find your can opener among the mess of your kitchen. Eat these little rolls straight from the tin, or put them on a plate to make it feel more elevated. Add a squeeze of lemon if you have one on hand, or chop the dolmas and add the pieces to a store-bought salad.
Tuna or salmon packets
If you have those little packets of tuna or salmon that you can just rip open, we encourage you to use them. We love these for a quick, effortless meal. Just open one (or two for more protein), dump it into an available vessel (bowl, paper cup, etc.), and then look around your kitchen in progress to see how you can easily boost flavor. Salt, pepper, and any of those mini condiment packets can do the trick — mustard, mayo, or relish.
Some of these packets are more convenient and already include seasoning, like lemon pepper or honey BBQ, to simplify the process. Opt for these options if your kitchen is totally out of function. You could even use those tuna snack packs that come with tuna, crackers, condiments, a spoon, and a napkin, making it even easier to eat during your renovation.
Protein bars
There are so many protein bar brands out there, you likely already have a couple stored in your cabinet. If you don't, you might want to run to the store to get some for your kitchen reno. There's a bit of everything out there, whether you want something low-carb, low-sugar, plant-based, or anything in between. Having tried many protein bars, we have one tip: Don't opt for one that resembles a candy bar. Those have a time and a place, for sure, but since we're trying to stay satiated during the remodel, you might want to go for a bar with a little more dimension and flavor.
Try a chocolate oat protein bar that feels like it could replace breakfast while also adding hearty texture into the mix. There are even plant and seed-based protein bars that provide enough crunch if you're not in the mood for an overly sticky, chewy, chalky protein bar. These options are more filling and will make you feel like you've eaten something substantial that will curb your appetite until the next meal.
Cold canned pasta
Beefaroni was deemed as one of the best ready-to-eat canned foods because of its tomatoey, umami taste that had enough flavor you could eat straight from the can — after all, why use more dishes if you don't have to? It was also described as hearty, meaning it will keep you satiated during a tough day of renovation choices. You can apply the same idea to other brands and styles of canned pasta — canned ravioli, lasagna, or mac and cheese would all work. There are less conventional options available in stores, such as canned pasta in butter sauce or fun bunny-shaped pasta so choose what you're in the mood for.
In addition to being flavorful and filling, these canned foods also bring a comforting aspect, which can be much-needed when an entire room of your house is experiencing a metamorphosis. There are plenty of ways to make it taste a little bit more interesting if that's a concern. To add flavor, you can sprinkle dried basil or oregano on your canned pasta, like you might do with any pasta sauce. But you don't have to do anything extra if you want to keep it low-key.
Store-bought mayo-based salads
If whipping up an entire meal is out of the question because you're repainting or installing new floor tiles, why not head to the grocery store to pick up a creamy, mayonnaise-based salad? Luckily, there are many options to choose from, whether you want pasta, egg, chicken, or potato salad. These are available in many grocery stores and markets, usually in the refrigerated section near the deli.
But don't stop there. The best part is finding low-effort items to pair the salad with. Many grocery stores also have prepared vegetable items like sliced bell peppers, which you can use to scoop up egg or chicken salad, while also incorporating a colorful vegetable component. Of course, you can always just have bread on the side, but there are also many ways to eat egg salad without bread, such as adding a dollop on top of nori sheets or rice cakes. You could also just buy a small box of crackers to pair with it. This is the time to get creative with your pairings.
Store-bought prepared salads
If it's particularly hot and stuffy (or you're just overheated from DIYing your kitchen), you may benefit from a lighter meal, such as classic, lightweight salad that won't bog you down with intensity and heaviness. There are plenty of bagged and boxed salads that have everything in one container. No need to scrounge around to find dressing or other components in your whirlwind of a kitchen. For example, choose your favorite veggie combination that comes together with seeds, dressing, and tortilla chips in a convenient package.
Theoretically, you could eat it straight out of the bag. Dump all the bagged components in, fold over the bag, and give it a vigorous shake. It works — we've done it ourselves. Then, just dig into it with a plastic fork. If this is not appealing to you, there are also boxed salad kits that often include a fork, making it easier than ever to consume on the go.
Store-bought sandwiches and wraps
When you're in the process of replacing the kitchen flooring, you probably want to avoid the room at all costs, so now is the time to pick up a sandwich and call it a day. Plenty of grocery and convenience stores have prepared sandwiches or wraps, and we're sure you can find something that suits your current mood. Opting for a prepared store sandwich is ideal when you want food with fresh ingredients, like lettuce, tomato, deli meat, and cheese. This is especially helpful if you don't have access to your refrigerated items to craft a sandwich, and you're tired of ordering takeout.
You can find options based on how hungry you or your family are, whether you want a larger super sub sandwich or a smaller grab-and-go option. This convenient meal also eliminates the trouble of going to the grocery store to buy sandwich items that you're probably not going to finish, like a head of lettuce, a loaf of bread, or a rotisserie chicken.
Canned chicken
Much like with the package of canned tuna or salmon, you can use canned chicken with any condiment you may have on hand. One way to use canned chicken is to create a simplified chicken salad. Dress it simply with small packets of olive oil or just mix of mayo and mustard. It's a quick and protein-rich dish that can leave you feeling more satisfied than the bag of chips you have lying around.
With that in mind, try using your potato chips as a vehicle to eat your chicken salad. The combination works really well due different textures. You can also use the chicken as part of a wrap or sandwich. If you have any leftover items that you're trying to finish up, feel free to use onion, garlic, or celery as a garnish. Also, any spice you have on hand can jazz it up perfectly, such as onion powder, pepper, and garlic powder.
Cold canned soup
Yes, you can eat cold canned soup straight out of the container — anything from chili to chunky Campbell's soup. Just acquire a spoon (or a plastic spoon you have hanging around so you don't have to do extra dishes) and enjoy. No need for the microwave or the stove, although you may certainly use them if you have access.
If you're not sold on the idea, many people have shared the experience online and claim there's nothing wrong with skipping the heating step. Some even claim that cold soup might be superior, but we'll let you decide. Technically, though, if it doesn't come from the fridge, it's just room temperature. Of course, like with most things, you can always improve canned soup with various add-ins. Try squeezing a bit of lemon juice into your can of minestrone or adding dill to a creamy soup.
Cereal and shelf-stable milk or non-dairy milk
Cereal is always a good option when you need a quick bite, especially if you're tired after a long and exhausting period of kitchen renovation. Perhaps, if you're further along in your remodel, you've already ordered pizza and takeout from local establishments too many times, and now you just want something simple and fuss-free. There's nothing wrong with polishing off that half-eaten box of cereal that's been lying around.
For a fun, kid-friendly choice, use your imagination and create your own blend using a few cereals you have stored in the pantry; this creates a mix of colors, textures, and flavors for a truly unique dining experience. When you can't use your fridge, you can use shelf-stable milk, nut milk, or those small cartons that are usually marketed for kids' lunches. We actually prefer eating dry cereal, especially out of a mug, so you might want to try that out if you don't have milk on hand.
Beef sticks
We don't care what anyone says — beef sticks are appropriate any time of day. If it's acceptable to eat sausage links for breakfast, why not have a beef stick (or turkey or pork, the idea is the same)? These sticks are savory and chewy, though flavor and texture may depend on the brand. Some varieties are soft and easy to bite into, and besides regular flavor, you might come across jalapeño or BBQ-flavored packs. Overall, the slender beef sticks are a good option to have for a quick dose of protein, but they're even better if you whip up a snack platter with whatever you have around.
Whether you have a few crackers floating around at the end of the box or an apple you need to eat before tomorrow's countertop demolition, you can create a platter to satiate your hunger. It might depend on where you are in your renovation, but if you're about to unplug your refrigerator to do major revamps, you might want to use up any perishable items — that last piece of cheese, a stalk of celery, or even mini carrots. Doing so helps eliminate waste, and you can create a more satisfactory, well-rounded snack platter, with the focal ingredient being the beef stick.
Nuts and fruit
Nuts and fruit are popular trail snacks to keep people sustained during arduous hikes, which makes them a good fit to eat during your kitchen remodel. It's really about using whatever you have, but if you're heading to the store, you can buy a single piece of fruit, prepared sliced fruit, or dried fruit. It's even better if you have a bulk store so you can buy a small a quantity of nuts and fresh or dry fruit. Have we ever purchased a ¼ cup of Brazil nuts before? Yes, we have.
As with just about everything else mentioned here, we always encourage you to have fun and experiment with anything you may have stocked in your pantry that you want to finish before the kitchen gets demolished. There's no wrong way to have a fruit and nut pairing, whether you've got shelled peanuts, salted macadamia nuts, a nut mix with chocolate chips, a half-eaten carton of strawberries, frozen mango chunks, or dried cranberries.
Avocado on bread
Guacamole is tasty, but it doesn't last very long once it's open — let alone without a working fridge. In this case, you'll want to use a fresh, whole avocado to make your avocado bread. You might be asking: Isn't that just avocado toast? Well, if you're unable to use your toaster or a pan to heat the bread slice, then it's simply avocado on fresh, untoasted bread.
If you have super fresh bread, there's nothing like eating it untoasted to enjoy that distinctive soft texture. Slice the avocado into thin pieces and delicately fan them onto the bread for an attractive look. If you prefer a mashed texture, you could also squeeze the avocado and then spread it over the bread with a fork. Sprinkle some pepper, salt, or garlic powder to give it more flavor. We like to occasionally add a light drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil or even red pepper flakes. The latter is a stupendous option because you probably have a pile of them stored that were left after some past pizza nights.
Shelf-stable hummus
If you're in the mood for a dollop of nutty, tangy hummus during your kitchen renovation, we recommend specifically purchasing shelf-stable hummus as opposed to the standard one that calls for refrigeration. This hummus can be stored in the pantry for weeks — ideal if you don't have a working fridge. As a note, although it's shelf-stable when unopened, this hummus needs to be refrigerated after you open it up. In this case, we suggest using as much of it as you can right away. This can be a terrific option for a family. The shelf-stable chickpea dip comes in the classic version, but brands also offer different flavored varieties, such as the one flavored with roasted red pepper. If you have some spices or condiments on hand, you might even choose to boost the flavor of store-bought hummus.
Hummus is an amazing option during a remodel as you can just eat it with crackers, but it's also quite versatile and can be incorporated into your store-bought sandwiches and wraps to boost flavor and nutritional profile. In the same way, you can incorporate it into the packaged salad dressing. Hummus would also be a great pairing with avocado on bread.
Canned corn beef hash
Corned beef hash is a camping staple, so you can certainly use it at home when you're in a pinch. Simply open it with a can opener and dig right in after a day of design decisions. You will find that there are a few brands that have pull tabs to make the process more effortless. And you don't have to heat it because it's already fully cooked.
Made of beef and potatoes, it's a pretty filling canned option when you're not in the mood for something like canned soup or pasta. Corn beef will probably have several spices in its base, but you can easily upgrade the basic corned beef hash with simple add-ons to give it a tasty twist. Sprinkle it with paprika for color and flavor, squeeze a packet of mustard to give it a tangy boost, or add a dash or two of dry herbs like rosemary or oregano.