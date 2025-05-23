16 Absolute Best Foods To Eat During Your Kitchen Renovation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We heard that you're giving your kitchen a refresh. Well, congratulations. If you're renovating your kitchen, chances are that it's a complete disaster and you don't have access to your appliances or the tools needed to create a nutritious meal from scratch. We compiled a bunch of food and snacks that can fill you up but that only require bits and bobs you have lying around your kitchen — like those leftover condiment packets or wrapped plastic utensils you sometimes get when you order take-out.

All of these foods are simple yet can prevent that familiar hangry feeling, which is not something you want to experience when you make big design decisions. Most of these include shelf-stable products, but there are a couple of instances where we recommend heading to the store to pick something up (but you have to eat right away, given that your fridge might be out of commission). Let's see what we can scrounge up.