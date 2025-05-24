What Is A Bundt Cake And What Makes It Different From A Large Donut?

Cakes come in all shapes, flavors, and sizes. There are classic sponges, buttery pound cakes, fluffy angel food cakes, and, of course, the ever impressive bundt cake. If you're unfamiliar with bundt cakes, they're basically firm, one-layered cakes that are baked in a special circular mold. They're typically glazed and they have a hole in the middle, a bit like a donut, but they're very different from the large donut cakes that bakeries often sell in the U.S.

Any cake that is baked in a bundt pan can be called a bundt cake, but they typically have a texture similar to that of a pound cake. Their molds give them a large, fluted shape, and a slightly caramelized crust. They're baked in an oven, rather than fried like a donut, and the batter has to be very moist to counteract the heat retention of the thin mold. Bundt cakes are also quite dense, which allows them to hold their shape after they've been turned out of the pan.

Donuts, meanwhile, are usually light and airy, and the classic versions contain yeast. There are cake donuts, which are made with baking soda and baking powder, but the large donuts sold in stores are typically closer to a yeast donut than a bundt cake.