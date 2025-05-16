37 Cuban Foods You Need To Try At Least Once

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although booking a direct flight to Cuba remains a hassle for American travelers, a culinary trip to the island is easily within reach. Cuban food tells the story of the country's history, which is built on influences from a wide range of origins. Spanish, African, Caribbean, indigenous, and Chinese cuisine all play a role in modern-day Cuban food. The dishes reflect the agricultural and geographical features of Cuba and include many starchy root vegetables, tropical fruits, and seafood from the surrounding coast. As for rice — a staple across Latin America — it owes its arrival on the island to Chinese immigrants.

Rough Guides opines that Cuban food can be lacking in piquant and exciting novel flavors; however, classic local dishes are heartwarming in a way that no gourmet cuisine can be. A focus on local produce means that the dishes are made with freshness in mind. Whether you choose to head to the kitchen and recreate your own version of these Cuban (and Cuban American) specialties, find them in a restaurant, or travel to Cuba itself, expect simple and satisfying flavors.