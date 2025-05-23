Torrone Vs Panforte: Is There A Difference?

The Italians have plenty of delights to tempt us with, and you'll find no shortage of sweet pastries to munch on in between sips of espresso and glasses of wine while traveling throughout the country. Though many recipes were once created specifically for holiday seasons, many of these festive recipes have since made their way into year-round displays. Panforte and torrone are two such delicacies, and while they're both sweet treats to enjoy, the recipes are different.

From texture to taste, panforte and torrone offer unique experiences for curious foodies. If you typically avoid fruitcakes, you may rethink your choices after biting into a thick slice of spiced panforte. When served with a glass of vin santo, you may find yourself eating this delight on the regular.

Nougat lovers may prefer to sample pieces of torrone, a once regional specialty that has since acquired variations offering chewy mouthfuls of candies flavored with toasted almonds and honey. Making torrone is a sticky process that can befuddle even trained pastry chefs, so if you are offered the experience to sample the treat without having to lift a finger in the kitchen, don't hesitate. Panforte, on the other hand, offers a more approachable recipe if you don't foresee flights to Europe in your future yet still want to try la dolce vita.