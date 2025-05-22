Where Your Nespresso Machine Is Actually Made

Some of us grow quite attached to our coffee machines, especially if they're from a high-quality brand like Nespresso. Founded in Switzerland, Nespresso has been making its famous single-serve espresso machines since 1986. The range continues to grow and evolve, with tons of options in both the Original and Vertuo lines. And while all Nespresso capsules are still produced in Switzerland, the machines actually come from a few different locations.

According to Nespresso, all of its machines are designed at its Research and Development department in Switzerland. However, they're mostly put together elsewhere. The Essenza and Citiz machines are manufactured in China for its partners, Krups and De'Longhi. Krups and De'Longhi both sell coffee machines under their own brand names, but they also partner with Nespresso to make some of its machines.

The differences are mainly aesthetic, for example color schemes or button positions. The absolute best Nespresso original line machine is a Citiz, and the Nespresso Essenza Mini also has good reviews, so the manufacturers must be doing something right.