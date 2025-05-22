Where Your Nespresso Machine Is Actually Made
Some of us grow quite attached to our coffee machines, especially if they're from a high-quality brand like Nespresso. Founded in Switzerland, Nespresso has been making its famous single-serve espresso machines since 1986. The range continues to grow and evolve, with tons of options in both the Original and Vertuo lines. And while all Nespresso capsules are still produced in Switzerland, the machines actually come from a few different locations.
According to Nespresso, all of its machines are designed at its Research and Development department in Switzerland. However, they're mostly put together elsewhere. The Essenza and Citiz machines are manufactured in China for its partners, Krups and De'Longhi. Krups and De'Longhi both sell coffee machines under their own brand names, but they also partner with Nespresso to make some of its machines.
The differences are mainly aesthetic, for example color schemes or button positions. The absolute best Nespresso original line machine is a Citiz, and the Nespresso Essenza Mini also has good reviews, so the manufacturers must be doing something right.
Some Nespresso machines are made in Europe
De'Longhi also produces the Lattissima range for Nespresso, but those machines are crafted in Italy. There are two Lattissima machines in the Original line and one in the Vertuo, and they all create milky Italian classics like lattes and cappuccinos. The Nespresso U machine is made in yet another country — Hungary — and the Pixie range comes from Switzerland. The Vertuo Plus is also made in Hungary, as is the Vertuo Pop.
The Gran Maestria seems to be one of the only other Nespresso machines still made in Switzerland. The Gran Maestria is made by Nespresso's other partner, Breville, which is based in Australia but produces its appliances in a number of different countries.
It shouldn't matter too much where your Nespresso machine is made. The company promises that all of its machines meet strict quality standards and you can return a Nespresso machine after using it if you need to. Just be sure to take care of any one you buy, for example, don't miss this crucial step when descaling your Nespresso machine, and it should provide you with delicious coffees for years to come.