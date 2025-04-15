Can You Return A Nespresso Machine After Using It?

With so many different Nespresso machines on the market, not every model is going to be the perfect fit for everyone. Some people prefer no-frills, while others want to experiment with brew sizes and milk frothers. If you recently purchased a machine but aren't sure it's the right one for you, Nespresso has a fairly flexible return policy — and yes, you can usually bring it back even if you've already used it. But there are a few things to keep in mind.

If you bought the machine directly from Nespresso, either in one of its stores or online, you have up to 30 days to return it. For online purchases, the 30-day window starts from the date it was delivered. If you purchased your machine from a third-party retailer, Nespresso won't accept the return. You'll need to check that store's return policy and go through them instead.