Can You Return A Nespresso Machine After Using It?
With so many different Nespresso machines on the market, not every model is going to be the perfect fit for everyone. Some people prefer no-frills, while others want to experiment with brew sizes and milk frothers. If you recently purchased a machine but aren't sure it's the right one for you, Nespresso has a fairly flexible return policy — and yes, you can usually bring it back even if you've already used it. But there are a few things to keep in mind.
If you bought the machine directly from Nespresso, either in one of its stores or online, you have up to 30 days to return it. For online purchases, the 30-day window starts from the date it was delivered. If you purchased your machine from a third-party retailer, Nespresso won't accept the return. You'll need to check that store's return policy and go through them instead.
How to return and warranty advantages
The machine needs to be in its "original condition" for the return to be accepted. Nespresso doesn't specify exactly what that means, but it's safe to assume that light use is fine while any visible damage, dents, or excessive wear could be an issue. Make sure you also hang on to any boxes or protective sleeves if you're thinking about returning your machine, as it needs to be brought back in its original packaging. The same goes for any relevant invoices, which need to be included in the return. As for refunds, they're typically processed within 30 days of Nespresso receiving the machine.
If the issue is a malfunction, rather than a matter of preference, you have up to two years to file a claim under Nespresso's warranty policy as long as your item is undamaged and registered with Nespresso. During this period, the company offers repairs and loaner machines when they're available, and will even organize home pickups. Another thing Nespresso machine owners should know is that if your registered machine stops working after two years, you are eligible for 35% off a new machine if you've made at least 3 coffee orders in the last 12 months and you purchase a minimum number of capsles.