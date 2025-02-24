The 2 Nespresso Machines That Come With Built-In Milk Frothers
Nothing makes a morning wake-up call easier than a Nespresso machine that delivers cafe-worthy cappuccinos straight from your kitchen counter. While the coffee brand sells a slew of appliances, not every machine comes with a built-in milk frother. Sure, you can easily order a hand-held frother — or even a Nespresso-branded electronic one — but sometimes you want an appliance that does it all. Enter the Nespresso Creatista Plus and Nespresso Lattissima, both of which guarantee delicious cappuccinos using the same machine that brews your coffee.
Both the Lattissima and the Creatista Plus have milk frothers beside their coffee spouts, so you don't have to waste drawer space on a separate frothing appliance. They're also available via many online retailers, so you can easily get your hands on either option. That's not to say the two machines are interchangeable, however. In fact, Tasting Table's ranking of Nespresso appliances actually rated the Creatista Plus higher than the Lattissima, highlighting the former's stainless steel appearance and milk frothing mechanisms. While either machine guarantees well-brewed coffee and well-frothed milk, they go about frothing that milk in entirely distinctive ways. So, before you purchase your next Nespresso, you'll need to decide how, exactly, you'd like to use it. That is — would you rather press a button or use a steam wand to froth your next latte?
For a one-stop cappuccino appliance, use Nespresso's Creatista Plus or Lattissima
A Nespresso with a built-in milk frother can make your morning infinitely easier — but first you have to make a difficult choice. When deciding between the Nespresso Lattissima and Creatista Plus, consider how much work you'd like to do in frothing your milk. Of the two, the Nespresso Lattissima is the more automatic. You can froth milk simply by filling the machine's milk container and pressing a button. That frother can hold up to 16 ounces of liquid and best lends itself to cappuccinos, lattes, and hot foam. For comparison, Nespresso's Creatista Plus is all about the steam wand, emulating the more traditional espresso machines you see in your favorite cafes. That wand allows you more control and precision over your milk, so you can create froth of your ideal texture and temperature. Not to mention, the wand also affords you the opportunity to experiment with latte art. It requires more work, however, and can take a little more time.
Then, there's also a price difference between the two machines. The Nespresso Creatista Plus typically costs anywhere from $600 to $700, while the Lattissima generally comes in around $400 to $500. The choice, therefore, is all about your own coffee needs, but, either way, you're guaranteed perfectly frothed milk — and an appliance that's certainly evolved from Nespresso's original machines.