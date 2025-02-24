The 2 Nespresso Machines That Come With Built-In Milk Frothers

Nothing makes a morning wake-up call easier than a Nespresso machine that delivers cafe-worthy cappuccinos straight from your kitchen counter. While the coffee brand sells a slew of appliances, not every machine comes with a built-in milk frother. Sure, you can easily order a hand-held frother — or even a Nespresso-branded electronic one — but sometimes you want an appliance that does it all. Enter the Nespresso Creatista Plus and Nespresso Lattissima, both of which guarantee delicious cappuccinos using the same machine that brews your coffee.

Both the Lattissima and the Creatista Plus have milk frothers beside their coffee spouts, so you don't have to waste drawer space on a separate frothing appliance. They're also available via many online retailers, so you can easily get your hands on either option. That's not to say the two machines are interchangeable, however. In fact, Tasting Table's ranking of Nespresso appliances actually rated the Creatista Plus higher than the Lattissima, highlighting the former's stainless steel appearance and milk frothing mechanisms. While either machine guarantees well-brewed coffee and well-frothed milk, they go about frothing that milk in entirely distinctive ways. So, before you purchase your next Nespresso, you'll need to decide how, exactly, you'd like to use it. That is — would you rather press a button or use a steam wand to froth your next latte?

