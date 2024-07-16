This Is What The Very First Nespresso Machines Were Like

For most people in 1986, getting a morning espresso meant a trip to the corner café — and that was only if you lived in Europe or a major U.S. city. Starbucks was just a small (but growing) West Coast coffee purveyor with a handful of stores, so many U.S. residents were out of luck, unless they had a machine at home. A few upscale machines were available for hardcore coffee connoisseurs, but grinding beans and brewing good espresso at home was still a challenge. The Nespresso company, brand-new at the time, jumped into the espresso machine market at that exact moment with a coffee capsule system designed to make a reliably delicious shot of caffeine easy for everyone.

Nespresso's first two machines hit the market with a look that somewhat copied that of standard espresso makers, including a pod holder resembling the portafilter that holds ground beans in a café-style machine. With the rather techno-sounding monikers C-100 and C-1100, plus a spare, square outer design, Nespresso first hoped to capture the at-work coffee business with its new less-mess system. Within a few years, the machines were also offered to home consumers.