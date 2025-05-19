11 Genius Baking Tips We Learned From Netflix's Is It Cake?

Overmixing is a common baking mistake, even among professional bakers. On "Is It Cake?," the competitors are working against the clock, but they're intelligent enough not to overmix their batter. Why? Because overmixing encourages the formation of gluten, which leads to tough, dense, and cracked cakes. But on the other hand, working your batter for an extra couple of minutes can add some density to your base. Steve Weiss mentions this in episode 4 of the first season whilst mixing his batter. He informs us of both his desire to maintain a more dense cake for the challenge and the fact that a dense cake is easier to carve.

Gluten gives bread chewiness, which can be a good or bad thing. Once you incorporate your dry ingredients into your wet ingredients, you just mix until they're combined. You don't want to have a smooth batter. It's all right if there are a few streaks of flour present; they'll disappear during baking. The more you mix, the more you create structure — and that structure is at the expense of softness.

If you're using a stand mixer, be extra cautious. Mix on low and turn it off the instant it seems to be folded in. It's safer to finish folding by hand with a spatula than to chance overmixing by a few more paddle turns.

This is especially the case for cakes that have a fine crumb or soft texture, like sponge or butter cakes. The lighter you want the finished product to be, the more carefully you must mix. So relax, and trust that less is more.