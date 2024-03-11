What Natalie Sideserf Has Learned After Years Of Making Hyper-Realistic Cakes - Exclusive Interview

What's your favorite part of the whole cake-making process, from the conception of the design to the actual creation?

Ooh, that's kind of a fun question because there are a couple of moments that I really like, and it depends on the cake. But the first thing I like is when I come up with an idea that I'm just really excited and passionate about. And when I say idea, it could be anything, like one of my examples is an onion where I used wafer paper. So I'm using this edible material to look like an onion skin. And so when I can pull that off, it's just really, really fun.

But what I'm going to call my second favorite part is when I cut the cake because it's this whole process. Everybody's always like, "Are you sad you cut it?" And I'm like, "No, I want to cut it. I want to move on." And I think that it's really fun and people really enjoy the cutting.

Yeah, it adds to the cake effect! What's the longest part of the process from the plan to the final production?

I'm going to say it's got to be just the sculpting, depending on, of course, what I'm making. If I'm hand sculpting something, if I make a cake of a person or something very detailed, I'm adding texture and everything, so that takes a lot of time. So, I have to kind of zone out and get into it. And I try my hardest to make it as accurate as possible so that eats up a lot of the time.

It looks like what it's supposed to look like, so that's understandable. You do a lot of commissions, but what are other sources of inspiration for your designs?

I'm always just kind of looking at things and in my head, I'm like, "Literally anything can be a cake." Everything has potential. So, even if I'm looking at the ceiling, I'll look at the fan and I'll be like, "How can I make a fan cake?" So, it's crazy how much I'm thinking about cake, but sometimes it just pops in my head.

Is there something on your mind lately that you'd like to try sometime soon?

You know what? I'm always kind of hopping around. I've got a list of things, ones that I want to make. I've actually been wanting to do another bust cake of a person because it's been a little while. I know that the most challenging cake that I make is when it's a person. So, I've been wanting to do that, I just know it's going to take a very long time, so I've got to set the time aside.

That makes sense, those are very cool! You fill your cakes with green buttercream to identify your videos with a signature. Have you noticed that it helps reduce the number of people ripping off your videos, or do you still deal with that?

It has helped. It's really cool because if I see somebody, like an account — even really big ones will share my work without crediting me — and I'll see in the comments, a lot of people will be like, "There's green in that, it's a Sideserf cake." And it makes me so happy, I'm like, "Oh, it's so cool that they know that's what that means," so it's pretty neat.