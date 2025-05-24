11 Best Types Of Fish To Cook In The Air Fryer

For people who are new to using an air fryer, it can be a bit of a learning curve with knowing what tends to cook well in one, for how long, and what temperature to use. There are various rules of thumb you can learn to follow, but it doesn't mean that the air fryer is the answer for every type of fish. There are, however, many types of fish that do work great when prepared correctly. Perhaps one of the best types of fish to cook in an air fryer is salmon. The fish is fatty, making it less likely to dry out and more forgiving than other leaner fish. Plus, it's a sturdy protein and, in my experience, tends to hold its shape well.

You can also achieve a crispy or brown exterior without overcooking the interior. You can also prevent your salmon from drying out in the air fryer by salting your salmon properly. This can mean either doing a longer dry brine and wiping off the salt before cooking, or waiting to only salt your salmon right before you throw it in the air fryer. This will prevent too much moisture from being drawn out of the fish due to the salt, whereas a longer dry brine allows the salt enough time to permeate into the flesh and break down some of the proteins, making your salmon more juicy and a bit firmer.

You could also cook salmon with its skin on, wherever possible. The skin gets nice and crispy in the oven, and also helps keep the fish from drying out. Otherwise, all you need is a little brush of olive oil and salt, and not much else to have a really tasty result.