The Absolute Best Type Of Fish To Cook In Your Air Fryer

The air fryer is undoubtedly one of the must-have kitchen appliances, thanks to its ease of use, quick frying process, and versatility — from crispy potatoes to reheated pizza leftovers, the air fryer can do it all. But what about fish, the notoriously delicate protein to cook? We caught up with Rachel Buck, senior demo chef at Ninja Test Kitchen, for some advice. Her expert suggestion for the best type of fish to air fry was salmon.

"Salmon is often regarded as the best seafood to cook in an air fryer," Buck tells us, "due to its rich texture and ability to remain moist while developing a crispy exterior." There are some extra steps you can take to prevent salmon from drying out, such as opting for farmed (rather than wild) salmon because it has more fat and so retains more moisture during the cooking process. And if you're tempted to skin your salmon fillets — don't. Always keep the skin on, as that is another way to keep in moisture.

Buck adds that salmon "also holds its shape well during cooking," making this another reason why it's perfect for air frying. It's not too delicate, so you don't have to worry about it falling apart.