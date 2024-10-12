The Absolute Best Type Of Fish To Cook In Your Air Fryer
The air fryer is undoubtedly one of the must-have kitchen appliances, thanks to its ease of use, quick frying process, and versatility — from crispy potatoes to reheated pizza leftovers, the air fryer can do it all. But what about fish, the notoriously delicate protein to cook? We caught up with Rachel Buck, senior demo chef at Ninja Test Kitchen, for some advice. Her expert suggestion for the best type of fish to air fry was salmon.
"Salmon is often regarded as the best seafood to cook in an air fryer," Buck tells us, "due to its rich texture and ability to remain moist while developing a crispy exterior." There are some extra steps you can take to prevent salmon from drying out, such as opting for farmed (rather than wild) salmon because it has more fat and so retains more moisture during the cooking process. And if you're tempted to skin your salmon fillets — don't. Always keep the skin on, as that is another way to keep in moisture.
Buck adds that salmon "also holds its shape well during cooking," making this another reason why it's perfect for air frying. It's not too delicate, so you don't have to worry about it falling apart.
How to cook great salmon in the air fryer
"For best results, brush the salmon with olive oil or a light marinade," Rachel Buck explains. Salmon has a lot of flavor on its own, so if you're going the simple olive oil route, you don't need to add anything beyond salt and some lemon slices for the freshness. If you want your salmon to have a richer flavor, stick to an oil-based marinade, which is the best marinade for salmon. Our very own honey citrus salmon marinade follows this guideline and is incredibly flavorful.
Buck advises placing the salmon skin-side down and air frying it at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Remember to pre-heat the air fryer for a faster cooking process and a better crisp. Buck's go-to cooking time is "about 7-10 minutes, depending on thickness." Thicker fillets will need longer, so you don't want to air fry fillets with a significantly different thickness at the same time. Buck points out another important tip: "Avoid overcrowding to ensure even cooking." It's better to cook in batches than to end up with unevenly cooked pieces of salmon.
When your air fryer salmon is perfectly done, you can elevate it with a sweet and tart pomegranate glaze, add it as a protein to your favorite type of grain bowl, or make a salmon squash salad with roasted pear dressing for the ultimate autumnal salad.
And, if you're yet to buy into the air fryer revolution, you may be interested to know that our 2023 Best Air Fryer Awards put the Ninja Foodi DualZone air fryer in the top spot.