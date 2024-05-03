Why You Should Never Cook Skinless Salmon Fillets In Your Air Fryer

The air fryer has become a kitchen staple for its speed and ability to create restaurant-quality dishes. Salmon is a perfect candidate for air frying, but there's a common misconception: You need to remove the skin first. We have a few reasons to keep the skin on your salmon fillets.

Salmon is prized for its healthy fats and flaky texture. Air fryers circulate hot air and create a perfectly crispy exterior, which can be a game-changer for many proteins. However, this rapid and intense heat can be a double-edged sword for fragile, skinless salmon fillets. Without the protective layer of skin, the flesh is at a higher risk of overcooking, turning dry, and harsh. Salmon skin provides a protective barrier during cooking, helping to retain moisture and flavor. When you remove the skin, you expose the delicate flesh to direct heat, leading to faster moisture loss and potential flavor dilution.

Additionally, let's not forget about the visual appeal. The golden-brown, crispy skin adds aesthetic appeal to the dish, making it more appetizing. Skinless salmon fillets can appear less visually appealing without the skin, potentially impacting the overall dining experience. Finally, leaving the skin on provides a buffer zone during cooking. Since the skin takes longer to cook through than the flesh, it can be a handy indicator of doneness.