What To Consider When Air-Frying Salmon With The Skin On

Air-frying salmon is a fantastic way to achieve perfectly cooked fish with a delightfully crispy skin. For golden, delicious results, there are a few essential elements to consider, and the big question remains: Should the salmon be placed skin side up or skin side down?

Preheating the air fryer is critical whether you go skin up or down to ensure even cooking and crispy salmon skin. Set your device to the recommended temperature (usually around 400 degrees Fahrenheit) and allow it to rise to the proper heat. Now, the big choice. For many, placing the salmon skin side down in the basket allows for direct heat exposure while the protein cooks evenly. Cooking salmon skin side down requires less oil since the skin itself provides some natural fats that help prevent sticking and make it easier to handle and transfer the fillet without the salmon falling apart.

How about the other way? When you put the salmon skin facing up, it gets blasted directly by the hot circulating air, which maximizes crisping potential. The skin acts as a protective barrier, helping to retain moisture within the salmon fillet, resulting in juicy and succulent fish. Cooking the salmon skin side up also makes it easier to remove the skin after cooking if desired, though the skin is nutritious. Salmon skin contains omega-3 fatty acids and nutrients like protein, vitamin D, and B vitamins. Cooking skin side up allows these nutrients to be retained, contributing to a healthier meal.