What To Consider When Cooking Skinless Salmon In Your Cast Iron Skillet

Without the fatty skin to protect the filet from the hot cast iron skillet, you'll need to use slightly lower heat to cook a skinless salmon filet — medium to medium-low setting works best. When the pan is too hot, the proteins in the fish can bond to the metal, even when the skillet is properly preheated. Your goal is enough heat to create a thin layer of steam between the filet and the pan from the moisture in the fish, and high heat will boil that off too quickly. Once the fish is placed in the skillet, avoid touching it and allow the heat to form a crust on the fish. When it's time to turn the filet, use a wide flexible fish spatula for best results. The width of a fish spatula supports the delicate meat as you flip it. A very thin piece of salmon might not even need turning — cooking on just one side and basting with hot butter or popping the cast iron skillet in a warm oven is enough to cook the fish through.

Of course, there's no reason you can't add a bit of coating to the salmon to replace the skin. A light coating of panko breading adds flavor and crispness while protecting the fish from sticking to the pan. A small piece of oiled parchment paper between the fish and the pan can also prevent sticking while the salmon cooks.