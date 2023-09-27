Try A Sweet And Tart Pomegranate Glaze To Elevate Air Fryer Salmon
It doesn't take hours on end or fancy culinary equipment to recreate Mediterranean-inspired dishes right in your kitchen. With an air fryer, you can make delicious, savory salmon in under 10 minutes. The fish tastes amazing with only a few herbs and spices, but with a sweet glaze, it's transformed from a run-of-the-mill fish into something almost restaurant-worthy.
Honey is typically the ingredient of choice when making a glaze for salmon, but adding a fruity flavor to play around with the fresh seafood taste makes salmon even better. To lean into the Mediterranean flavor, use a tart pomegranate. Made by extracting the juice from the fruit and simmering it down with lemon juice and salt, pomegranate molasses is the perfect glaze for air-fried salmon. The sour acidity from the pomegranate pairs perfectly with the salmon's fatty nature, brightening the fish. It also contains a natural sweetness that makes each bite as decadent as the last. Read ahead to see how to make the perfect pomegranate-glazed salmon in the air fryer.
How to make pomegranate-glazed salmon
Unless you want to make the pomegranate molasses from scratch, you can purchase a jar of it from your local Middle Eastern market or grocery store. In a small bowl, mix a spoonful of pomegranate molasses, olive oil, salt, black pepper, a drizzle of honey, minced garlic, and thyme. Brush it over the salmon and gently wrap the filets in aluminum foil to keep them moist. Place the salmon in the air fryer basket and set the appliance to 380 degrees Fahrenheit for around 10 minutes. Check the salmon occasionally to ensure that it doesn't burn. Once the pomegranate molasses has caramelized and the fish flakes easily, remove it from the air fryer.
Top the fish off with fresh mint, pomegranate seeds, a squeeze of lemon juice, and a sprinkle of sea salt to taste. Serve the pomegranate-glazed salmon with a side of couscous or quinoa, steamed vegetables, feta, and a handful of salty olives.