Try A Sweet And Tart Pomegranate Glaze To Elevate Air Fryer Salmon

It doesn't take hours on end or fancy culinary equipment to recreate Mediterranean-inspired dishes right in your kitchen. With an air fryer, you can make delicious, savory salmon in under 10 minutes. The fish tastes amazing with only a few herbs and spices, but with a sweet glaze, it's transformed from a run-of-the-mill fish into something almost restaurant-worthy.

Honey is typically the ingredient of choice when making a glaze for salmon, but adding a fruity flavor to play around with the fresh seafood taste makes salmon even better. To lean into the Mediterranean flavor, use a tart pomegranate. Made by extracting the juice from the fruit and simmering it down with lemon juice and salt, pomegranate molasses is the perfect glaze for air-fried salmon. The sour acidity from the pomegranate pairs perfectly with the salmon's fatty nature, brightening the fish. It also contains a natural sweetness that makes each bite as decadent as the last. Read ahead to see how to make the perfect pomegranate-glazed salmon in the air fryer.