12 Absolute Best Citrus Zesters, According To Amazon Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're thinking about the most essential cooking tools to have in your kitchen, a citrus zester is one that many may overlook. Even Bobby Flay says that a zester is the most underrated kitchen tool. Citrus zesters allow you to remove the flavorful and aromatic outer layer of a lemon, orange, lime, and other citrus fruits. The zest you grate off can be used to enhance the flavor of a range of items, including salad dressings, baked treats, sauces, and more. Those thin and spirally pieces of zest can also make a wonderful garnish, enabling you to add an artistic touch when plating a meal.

Have we convinced you that a zester is a tool you'll certainly want to add to your kitchen drawer? If so, the next step is to choose one zester out of the hundreds that are on the market. Fortunately, we can help you with that, too. We've put together a list of the top products currently on the market to help you narrow down the options. When compiling this list, we worked to include different zester designs to help each reader choose one to best match their needs. We also evaluated customer reviews, looking for products that were highly rated and recommended by real customers. You can find a more in-depth analysis of our methodology at the end of this article. In the meantime, continue reading to discover which zester deserves a spot in your kitchen.