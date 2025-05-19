12 Absolute Best Citrus Zesters, According To Amazon Reviews
When you're thinking about the most essential cooking tools to have in your kitchen, a citrus zester is one that many may overlook. Even Bobby Flay says that a zester is the most underrated kitchen tool. Citrus zesters allow you to remove the flavorful and aromatic outer layer of a lemon, orange, lime, and other citrus fruits. The zest you grate off can be used to enhance the flavor of a range of items, including salad dressings, baked treats, sauces, and more. Those thin and spirally pieces of zest can also make a wonderful garnish, enabling you to add an artistic touch when plating a meal.
Have we convinced you that a zester is a tool you'll certainly want to add to your kitchen drawer? If so, the next step is to choose one zester out of the hundreds that are on the market. Fortunately, we can help you with that, too. We've put together a list of the top products currently on the market to help you narrow down the options. When compiling this list, we worked to include different zester designs to help each reader choose one to best match their needs. We also evaluated customer reviews, looking for products that were highly rated and recommended by real customers. You can find a more in-depth analysis of our methodology at the end of this article. In the meantime, continue reading to discover which zester deserves a spot in your kitchen.
Deiss Pro Citrus Zester and Cheese Grater
The Deiss Pro Citrus Zester makes it possible to produce finely-grated zest for your cooking and garnishing needs. This model features an ergonomic handle and a long microplane surface, helping you to stay comfortable as you zest the citrus fruits. It features curved sides, which help ensure that it doesn't bend or move as you work to deliver optimal results. While the microplane blade is generously sized, the zester is compact and offers a slim profile to help it fit easily in a kitchen drawer. It also features angled holes to allow for easy cleaning and rinsing, dishwasher-safe construction, and a protective blade cover to prevent accidental injury when it is not in use.
The vast majority of reviewers were so satisfied with this zester and grater that they gave it a 5-star review. One of the features that many mention in their write-ups is how sharp the microplane blade is. Reviewers note that the blade ensures that they're able to cleanly and quickly produce zest from citrus fruits. Customers are also generally satisfied with how easy it is to clean the grater. They share that a quick rinse or swipe with their finger behind the blade is typically enough to remove any zest residue before putting the tool in the dishwasher for a more thorough cleaning.
Purchase the Deiss Pro Citrus Zester and Cheese Grater at Amazon for $10.98
OXO Good Grips Citrus Zester with Channel Knife
If you want to create long ribbons of zest to improve your pasta dishes, garnish desserts, and more, then you might want to take a look at this model from OXO. Its design offers a non-slip and comfortable handle to help you maintain your grip as you score each citrus fruit using the five stainless steel holes. In addition to zesting citrus fruits, you can also use this tool to make wider strips to use for garnishing a meal or a cocktail, thanks to the integrated channel knife along the side of the stainless steel head.
By and large, customers are impressed with this small OXO zester. They share that it is very easy to use and appreciate the comfortable and easy-to-grip handle. Reviewers also share that the zester performs well, noting that it enables them to make clean and crisp ribbons of lemon, orange, and lime zest.
Purchase the OXO Good Grips Citrus Zester with Channel Knife at Amazon for $11.90
Microplane Handheld Flexi Zesti Citrus Zester
Looking for a tool that will not only be comfortable to hold but will also collect the zest and keep it from dropping onto the countertops? You might want to give the Microplane Handheld Flexi Zesti Citrus Zester a try. You hold it in the palm of your hand as you move the citrus back and forth over the stainless steel blade to create finely-grated zest. As the blades remove the zest from the fruit, it drops into the integrated storage dish (which holds about 1 teaspoon). This zesting tool offers a compact profile as well, which may make it easier to store for those who have a small kitchen.
The majority of reviewers left the Flexi Zesti Citrus Zester a 4- or 5-star review. In their write-ups, many praise its ability to create lemon zest, noting how much time it saves them compared to using other tools. Reviewers also appreciate the relatively compact design that fits easily in their drawers and is comfortable to hold. Another feature that several highlight in their reviews is the style of the tool and how it collects the zest instead of scattering it about.
Purchase the Microplane Handheld Flexi Zesti Citrus Zester at Amazon for $10.99 (on sale from $9.99)
Gerossi Citrus Zester and Cheese Grater
The Gerossi Citrus Zester and Cheese Grater is another top-rated option that you might want to consider adding to your kitchen. Whether you're looking to brighten up the flavor of steak with citrus zest seasoning or want to add some lemon zest to your homemade salad dressing, you'll appreciate the performance and design of this model. This zester features a sharp, stainless steel microplane blade to help you create fine pieces of zest. The attached non-slip handle helps you maintain your grip as you work, preventing the tool from slipping and sliding. This zester also comes with a cleaning brush to help you remove any zest that is stuck to the blade, as well as a cover to protect the blade and prevent accidental injury when it is not in use.
Most users have very positive things to share about this zester. Overall, they find it to be a durable and well-made product. They share that the handle feels sturdy and that the blade is nice and sharp to facilitate easy zesting of various citrus fruits. Many customers also cite it as a great value for the money. With its performance and relatively affordable price, they feel that it was a worthwhile purchase.
Purchase the Gerossi Citrus Zester and Cheese Grater at Amazon for $8.97
Prepworks by Progressive Pocket Zester
The Prepworks by Progressive Pocket Zester has a design that collects the zest instead of dropping it onto the counter or cutting board. When you're not using the zester, the plastic portion that holds the zest doubles as a blade cover to allow for safer storage. Some additional features of this model include the etched stainless steel grating surface for easy and quick zesting and the finger grooves on the handle to deliver a more comfortable and stable hold. '
According to the high ratings from hundreds of customers, this zester is a good option to consider if you want a handheld model. Several reviewers share how impressed they are with how well the zester works. They note that it produces soft and fine zest, which is ideal for a variety of recipes. Customers also appreciate the integrated container to collect the pieces of zest.
Purchase the Prepworks by Progressive Pocket Zester at Amazon for $12.36
Microplane Premium Classic Series Citrus Zester
Those who like a color-coordinated kitchen might appreciate that this zester comes with handles of varying colors, including cinnamon, eggplant, sage green, and others. Despite being a colorful accent, the zester's handle is also designed with comfort and control in mind, thanks to its soft-touch and ergonomic design. The microplane blade on this model features durable stainless steel construction, providing a sharp surface. You'll find that you're able to easily create lime, lemon, or orange zest and that the blade performs well, delivering clean cuts without tearing or ripping the peel, perfect for the next time you want to add some orange zest to your scrambled eggs.
Overall, reviewers are pleased that they decided to give the Microplane Premium Classic Series Citrus Zester a try. They find that it offers a very sharp blade, which makes it easy to remove the zest from an orange, lime, or lemon. According to reviewers, this model is also easy to clean in the dishwasher. The available handle colors are also popular among reviewers who are pleased with the added touch that helps make the zester more fun to use and allows it to better coordinate with their kitchen.
Purchase the Microplane Premium Classic Series Citrus Zester at Amazon for $16.95
Kitchendao Citrus Zester
The Kitchendao Citrus Zester is a multi-functional tool that can help you add zest to your favorite sauces and dressings, allow you to create dazzling citrus zest garnishes, and more. The zester offers five sharp holes for creating fine ribbons of zest. But, with the added channel knife, which is integrated into the back of the blade, you can also create thicker ribbons of zest for garnishes or cocktails. The tool features a soft-touch handle, which is available in yellow or black, and a durable stainless steel blade. This model is also more compact than many of the longer microplane graters, so it may be a better fit for those who live in an apartment or don't have enough storage space in their kitchen.
One feature that many mention in their reviews is the handle design. They say that it is comfortable to hold and ensures that they have a secure grip on the tool to prevent it from slipping. The integrated channel knife is another thing that many mention in their reviews. They note that it makes the tool more versatile and allows them to prepare attractive garnishes.
Purchase the Kitchendao Citrus Zester at Amazon for $9.99
Joseph Joseph Handi-Zest Multi-Function Zester
Once you learn how to hold a microplane for the easiest zesting, you're likely to be truly impressed with the performance and functionality of the Joseph Joseph Handi-Zest Multi-Function Zester. One feature that sets this option apart from many others on the market is the integrated blade cleaning tool. After zesting a piece of fruit, simply slide the black tool down the back of the zester to remove excess zest. Not only will this help you maximize your yield, but it will also make it easier to clean the tool once you've finished working.
According to the mostly 4- and 5-star reviews for this zesting tool, there's a lot to love about it, including its size. They share that the microplane blade is large enough to zest a lime or lemon with ease, but that the tool is still compact enough to fit easily in a drawer. Reviewers also share that the plastic cover is a nice add-on since it makes it possible to store the tool without accidentally "zesting" your fingers as you search through the drawer. They also like the sliding wiper attachment, noting that it makes it much easier to clean the tool and remove the zest from the back of the blade.
Purchase the Joseph Joseph Handi-Zest Multi-Function Zester at Amazon for $15.99
OXO Good Grips Etched Box Grater with Removable Zester
If you're looking to get more out of your purchase, consider the OXO Good Grips four-sided box grater that offers different blades to accommodate various zesting needs. It has a removable hand-held tool to provide better control and allow you to zest directly over a bowl. However, if desired, you can also leave it in place and zest with it attached to the grater — you can attach the included collection container to the base of the unit to catch all the fragrant pieces of zest that you remove. The other three sides of this versatile tool include a coarse grater, a medium grater, and a slicer. A few other noteworthy features include the non-slip foot and the soft handle to provide a comfortable grip as you work.
The majority of users were so pleased with this box grater and zester that they gave it a 5-star rating. Several reviewers mention how sharp it is, noting that it makes it quick and easy to grate a variety of food items. The integrated zester is another feature that many praise. They like that the zester is removable to provide you with greater control as you work and to make it easier to zest directly over a bowl of ingredients or a cutting board.
Purchase the OXO Good Grips Etched Box Grater with Removable Zester at Amazon for $32.95
Zyliss 2-in-1 Citrus Zester
This Zyliss Zester offers a two-in-one design, allowing you to use it as a zester for fine ribbons for your favorite lemon mug cake recipe or as a channel knife for longer and thicker ribbons for garnishing cocktails. The zester portion features a five-tooth stainless steel blade along the top of the head, while the channel knife is integrated into the back of the stainless steel head. To keep you comfortable and prevent wrist fatigue, the handle's design allows it to absorb pressure.
In their reviews, most customers note their overall satisfaction with this zester and that they find it easy to use. Reviewers also share that they appreciate the secure grip that the handle provides. Unfortunately, some customers were disappointed that the blades on their model did not seem very sharp.
Purchase the Zyliss 2-in-1 Citrus Zester at Amazon for $11.95 (on sale from $9.95)
Pistol Citrus Zester and Grater Tool
If you are leaning towards a standard zester (as opposed to a microplane), then this option from Pistol might be for you. It combines the key features of both a microplane and a handheld zester into one tool. The upper portion of the product is a stainless steel head with five round blades for producing those long and thin ribbons of lemon or orange zest. The lower portion is a small grater for creating more fine citrus zest. In addition to the grater and zester portion, this tool also features an integrated channel knife to allow you to create thicker ribbons of zest. A few additional features include the two protective covers for each end, the non-slip grip, and the dishwasher-safe construction.
Customer reviews highlight its versatility. They appreciate that the design integrates the features of a grater, a zester, and a channel knife, helping them perform a variety of tasks with citrus fruits. Reviewers also mention the integrated covers that come with the tool, sharing that they offer good protection against the zester's sharp features.
Purchase the Pistol Citrus Zester and Grater Tool at Amazon for $5.98
Kitchendao Lemon Zester Bar Tool
Those looking for a zester to help them craft professional-looking cocktails at their home bar might want to consider this multifunctional citrus tool from Kitchendao. It can work as a lemon zester, channel knife, grater, and juicer, so you'll want to keep it close by for any of those cocktail recipes you're preparing to impress your guests that call for citrus fruits. The tool is dishwasher safe, offers a comfortable-to-grip handle, and is relatively compact for easy storage.
One feature that customers mention in their reviews is how versatile it is. They appreciate the different functions — from juicing to zesting — that the manufacturer worked into its design. Another feature that reviewers note is how easy it is to clean. They like that they can simply put it in the dishwasher after use and make sure it is clean and ready the next time they need it.
Purchase the Kitchendao Lemon Zester Bar Tool at Amazon for $14.99 (on sale from $11.99)
Methodology
We looked at a number of factors before finalizing our recommendations for the best citrus zesters. First, we sought to include different types of zesters, including microplanes to make very fine pieces of zest, as well as tools that allow you to create longer, but still very fine, ribbons of zest to add to your creations. Beyond choosing varying product styles and designs, we also assess customer ratings and reviews for each model, looking for those that were highly recommended by numerous real users. Each of our selections has been reviewed by hundreds — often thousands — of customers and maintains an average rating of at least 4 stars.