Revitalize Your Go-To Pasta With With An Often Wasted Ingredient

Chances are, when cooking or baking, we squeeze all the juice out of fresh lemons and then simply discard or compost the peels. Instead of doing this, consider extracting all the fragrant lemon zest first, as one could say this ingredient is worth its weight in gold. Don't waste the lemon zest as you can use it to revitalize your go-to pasta dishes.

Along with basil and parmesan cheese shavings, lemon zest is one of the 11 fresh garnishes you should be adding to your pasta. Lemon zest, unlike lemon juice, will not overpower dishes with sharp acidity. Instead, it adds a bright pop of yellow color and tang. Lemon zest's zing will also help cut through rich creamy sauces and balance out the fishy flavors of seafood pasta dishes.

A good place to start when adding lemon zest for the first time is to incorporate it in lemon pasta dishes, such as our easy lemon spaghetti recipe. The star of this dish is lemon juice — about a half cup of it — and you can mix lemon zest directly into the pasta or use it as a garnish.