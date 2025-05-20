Consider This Small Detail When Choosing A New Sink For Your Kitchen

Have you noticed any of the key signs it's time to remodel your kitchen? If so, chances are you're already busy choosing color schemes for your cabinets. But one of the most vital elements of your kitchen is the sink, especially when you think about how many chores center around it. That's why shopping for it is pretty make-or-break. Nail the details, and you've got a stylish kitchen that's also (crucially) efficient, convenient, and comfortable. Skipping the nitty-gritty is one of the worst kitchen-design mistakes you can make, because it promises future headaches. So, we consulted with several experts to compile the ultimate guide to choosing your next kitchen sink. While aesthetics may immediately pull focus, we learned about one of the most important and most neglected aspects of sink selection: the location of the drain.

It's key to consider where your sink is going, what's under it, and how the drain will affect this. Centered drain holes are most common in sinks, but that means that the pipe connecting to that drain will have to be right in the middle of your under-sink cabinets. If you rely on those cabinets for actual storage space, that could become a big problem, literally. That problem will only get larger if you aim to connect a garbage disposal, too. If you instead choose a sink with a drain hole positioned to the right or left, that will get the pipe out of the way in your cabinet.