12 Ingredients That Instantly Upgrade Homemade Macarons

For those of us who love the more delicate things in life, macarons are the epitome of an elegant sweet treat. When made well, these dainty little treats are perfectly smooth and crisp on the outside, with a pleasantly chewy texture on the inside. Anyone who has tried to make them before will know just how volatile and tricky they are to make. There are several common mistakes when making macarons that can ruin your recipe. Anything from humid weather to improperly mixing the batter can leave you with flat or dry macarons. Luckily, there's no shortage of tips for baking the best macarons that will help you get everything right.

As a trained recipe developer living in France, I've had my fair share of amazing macarons and have even done specialized training in how to make them. Once you've achieved the basics, you can really have fun with different flavors and textures. There are so many ways to refine your homemade macarons and take them to the next level, or give them new and exciting twists. You can easily make ones that are just as good — if not better — than some of your favorite French confectionery stores and patisseries. Here are some ingredients you should consider adding to give your macarons more pizzazz.