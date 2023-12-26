The Absolute Best Way To Ensure Your Macarons Are The Perfect Texture

French macarons are tasty, iconic, and famously difficult to make. The process, which takes hours, can be deeply satisfying — or nail-bitingly frustrating.

Macarons can fail in dozens of ways. Sometimes, they just don't rise. Sometimes, they're lumpy on top. Sometimes, they're hollow inside or have uneven and oversized "feet" (the petite trademark ruffles around the macaron shell), or spread out into uneven shapes. The most frustrating part is that several different things could cause each of these issues. However, if you're trying to troubleshoot, macaronage is a good place to start. All of these problems could be caused by improper macaronage technique.

Macaronage refers to the process of folding the dry ingredients into the meringue and deflating the meringue enough to pipe out into smooth, even cookies. It's easy to overmix, resulting in flat, spread-out, uneven cookies with messy feet. It's also easy to undermix, resulting in lumpy, bumpy macarons. Either overmixing or undermixing could leave you with hollow, fragile shells that shatter easily.

Some people regard macaronage as the most important step in making macarons. However, if you're familiar with macarons, you'll know that just about every step is the most important — but it is true that you'll never produce a perfect macaron without mastering macaronage. Like many aspects of macaron baking, it takes trial and error to get right — but reading up on the correct technique will take you a long way.