Lindt Vs Ghirardelli: Who Makes The Best Vegan Chocolate Bar?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no shortage of chocolate-makers out there, but two of the brands that are perhaps the most synonymous with premium bars in the U.S. are Lindt and Ghirardelli. The former is a Swiss company known for its popular Lindor truffle collection (which we've ranked from worst to best), while the latter is a homegrown business that manufactures its products primarily in California, though Ghirardelli was acquired by Lindt & Sprungli in 1998. Both make delicious chocolate, and luckily for our vegan friends, they also both produce dairy-free options. But which one makes the better vegan bar? We set out to answer this question by comparing 16 different vegan chocolate bars, and in our opinion, Lindt reigns supreme.

We placed Lindt's Classic Recipe Oatmilk Chocolate in seventh place when ranking the bars from worst to best, while Ghirardelli's Intense Dark 72% Cacao Chocolate sank to 10th place. Neither bar stole the top spot (that honor went to Hu Kitchen's Salty Dark Chocolate Bar), but Lindt's oat milk bar was exceptionally creamy and sweet. Made with refined plant-based products, the truffle-like bar is light and smooth, with a mocha coloring and hazelnut undertones.

We enjoyed the milky mouthfeel of the chocolate, but Lindt's bar was lacking some complexity in terms of flavor. It's perfect for those who like a more plain tasting chocolate, but for anyone who craves a bit of bite, it isn't the best option on shelves. However, it did fare much better than Ghirardelli's bar.