How To Reheat Starbucks Food Items At Home, According To Reddit

If you've ever brought home a Starbucks croissant, breakfast sandwich, or grilled cheese only to reheat it later and be met with a soggy or unevenly warmed disappointment, you're not using the right reheating method. Many Starbucks customers have turned to Reddit to share their tips and tricks for reviving these menu items (though the Starbucks menu is getting an update in 2025). According to users on the community forum, the secret to reheating Starbucks food to near-original perfection is using an air fryer.

So, why is this appliance getting so much love? The air fryer excels at heating a variety of unusual foods. And it all comes down to how this appliance heats. Unlike a microwave, which uses moisture to heat, the air fryer circulates hot air, producing a crisp exterior without drying out the inside. This is especially ideal for croissants, which tend to become limp or chewy in the microwave. The air fryer, on the other hand, keeps the outer layers flaky and golden while warming the buttery interior evenly.

Given all this, it's no surprise that the air fryer has become America's favorite appliance. Grilled cheese and breakfast sandwiches also benefit from the air fryer's method. Microwaving these can result in melted cheese and a warm center, but often at the cost of a soggy, rubbery bread. Meanwhile, reheating in a pan might seem like a good idea, but it's easy to scorch the outside while the inside remains cold. This uneven heating can make the experience frustrating — and less than appetizing.