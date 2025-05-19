How To Reheat Starbucks Food Items At Home, According To Reddit
If you've ever brought home a Starbucks croissant, breakfast sandwich, or grilled cheese only to reheat it later and be met with a soggy or unevenly warmed disappointment, you're not using the right reheating method. Many Starbucks customers have turned to Reddit to share their tips and tricks for reviving these menu items (though the Starbucks menu is getting an update in 2025). According to users on the community forum, the secret to reheating Starbucks food to near-original perfection is using an air fryer.
So, why is this appliance getting so much love? The air fryer excels at heating a variety of unusual foods. And it all comes down to how this appliance heats. Unlike a microwave, which uses moisture to heat, the air fryer circulates hot air, producing a crisp exterior without drying out the inside. This is especially ideal for croissants, which tend to become limp or chewy in the microwave. The air fryer, on the other hand, keeps the outer layers flaky and golden while warming the buttery interior evenly.
Given all this, it's no surprise that the air fryer has become America's favorite appliance. Grilled cheese and breakfast sandwiches also benefit from the air fryer's method. Microwaving these can result in melted cheese and a warm center, but often at the cost of a soggy, rubbery bread. Meanwhile, reheating in a pan might seem like a good idea, but it's easy to scorch the outside while the inside remains cold. This uneven heating can make the experience frustrating — and less than appetizing.
Use a toaster oven if you don't have an air fryer
To reheat Starbucks items in an air fryer, preheat the appliance to around 350 degrees Fahrenheit, then cook for about five minutes. For larger or denser items like paninis or sausage sandwiches, you may need a minute or two more. The result? A crispy, golden crust with a fully warmed, flavorful center. Consider shaking the basket to shift the food halfway through the cook time, too. If you don't have an air fryer, a toaster oven is the next best thing. It also provides dry heat and can crisp up pastries or sandwiches more evenly than a microwave. Just be sure to keep an eye on your food to prevent over-toasting.
In short, if you're serious about enjoying your Starbucks treats (and if you're lucky enough, Starbucks Reserve menu items) as they were intended — flaky, toasty, and warm throughout — skip the microwave. Take a tip from Redditors and consider the air fryer as your best bet, with the toaster oven as a close second. If you want to try this method out, here are 13 air fryers you can buy on a budget. Many of these, including the Chefman Mini Air Fryer, are available on Amazon.