Unfortunately, there aren't too many Starbucks Reserve locations around the country. Those who live far from one and have only ever fueled up prior to a day taking in the Empire State Building, know the allure of Reserve locations goes far beyond premium coffee and cocktails. And although the Reserve-exclusive lattes, martinis, or unique flavor combinations might cost a lot, as a regular visitor I can attest that you generally get what you pay for.

If you're going to visit one of these Starbucks flagships, you really ought to go all the way and entrust the select tier baristas and bartenders with making you something special. Yeah, you could save money making coffee at home, even using those highly prized Reserve blends you can purchase, but you didn't come all this way not to go for the gusto.

Just as you can't quite take home the actual Starbucks Reserve experiential activities, you can't fully replicate the expertise and expensive machinery that crafts some of these foods and drinks. So why would you get the same ol' cake pop you can order anywhere? With that in mind, here are the Starbucks Reserve-exclusive menu items I've most enjoyed (or drooled at from afar) that I wish were available everywhere.