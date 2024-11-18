How Starbucks' Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Is Actually Made

From the Colonel's eleven herbs and spices to the Big Mac special sauce, fast food brands are known for holding their secret recipes close to their chest. But when Starbucks wanted to introduce their nitro cold brew line back in 2018, they turned the formula on its head, and explained exactly how the drinks are made. The coffee chain teamed up with scientist Bill Nye to explain the physics, chemistry, and anatomy of what makes the drink special as part of their marketing campaign for the new-fangled drink.

The process starts with making cold brew coffee, which involves steeping coffee grounds in cold (not iced) water for up to 20 hours. There are certain acidic compounds in coffees that are released during brewing, but in greater levels at higher temperatures, meaning cold brew coffee tastes smoother.

The nitro part of the equation comes by infusing the drink with nitrogen using a specialized draft tap. This is a bit like the carbonization process that adds bubbles to soda or beer, but rather than the bigger bubbles you get from carbon dioxide, nitrogen creates micro bubbles for a silky foam and a creamy mouthfeel.