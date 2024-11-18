How Starbucks' Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Is Actually Made
From the Colonel's eleven herbs and spices to the Big Mac special sauce, fast food brands are known for holding their secret recipes close to their chest. But when Starbucks wanted to introduce their nitro cold brew line back in 2018, they turned the formula on its head, and explained exactly how the drinks are made. The coffee chain teamed up with scientist Bill Nye to explain the physics, chemistry, and anatomy of what makes the drink special as part of their marketing campaign for the new-fangled drink.
The process starts with making cold brew coffee, which involves steeping coffee grounds in cold (not iced) water for up to 20 hours. There are certain acidic compounds in coffees that are released during brewing, but in greater levels at higher temperatures, meaning cold brew coffee tastes smoother.
The nitro part of the equation comes by infusing the drink with nitrogen using a specialized draft tap. This is a bit like the carbonization process that adds bubbles to soda or beer, but rather than the bigger bubbles you get from carbon dioxide, nitrogen creates micro bubbles for a silky foam and a creamy mouthfeel.
Can you make nitro cold brew at home?
So now that you know the secret to how Starbucks whips up this chilled drink, could you skip the queues and make your own at home? Absolutely, it just depends how much money you want to spend, as you're going to have to buy a nitro dispensing tap of some sort. You can get the full Starbucks experience, complete with draft tap by using a nitro cold brew keg like a $160 Royal Brew nitro cold brew coffee maker. This style of keg is compatible with both nitrogen (N2) and nitrous oxide (N2O) cartridges. The N2O will add an extra sweetness, but larger bubbles, so stick to nitrogen if you want a creamy foam.
A more affordable option is a whipped cream dispenser, but be aware that many of these, especially the cheaper models (like the EurKitchen $35 model), are only compatible with N2O cartridges. If you want cafe-standard microfoam, you'll need to upgrade to a model like the ISI Nitro Whipper, which is designed to work at the specific pressure required by nitrogen.
Both options of course require you to have cold brew to hand. You can either make your own cold brew, or use premade concentrate (you can even buy Starbucks brand online) that's been diluted to taste before foaming. Topping your nitro cold brew with sweet cream cold foam is optional, but delicious.