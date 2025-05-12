Crumbl Just Dropped Mini Desserts - Here's What You Can Get Each Week

Crumbl is known for its oversized cookies and other desserts that are big enough to share. Sometimes, however, you might only need a small bite to satisfy your sweet tooth — and the bakery chain now has a solution. Starting this week, on May 12, 2025, all of Crumbl's desserts, including its cupcakes and brownies, are available in mini sizes on a weekly basis at locations nationwide. That means if you don't want an entire cupcake, need to manage your kid's sugar intake, or want to sample a few different desserts, you won't have to make a tough decision or reach for a knife to portion out your single, huge selection.

Before, Crumbl offered miniature versions of its cookies, but that size option is now available for the rest of its treats, too. As you might know, Crumbl has a rotating menu, but there are some delicious options to choose from in the company's launch of mini desserts. Through May 17, the mini dessert on its menu is the new Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake with Nutella, plus Crumbl's popular Tres Leches Cake, which is available throughout May, and a variety of Crumbl cookies, including its Skillet Cookie and Confetti Milkshake Cookie.