Crumbl Just Dropped Mini Desserts - Here's What You Can Get Each Week
Crumbl is known for its oversized cookies and other desserts that are big enough to share. Sometimes, however, you might only need a small bite to satisfy your sweet tooth — and the bakery chain now has a solution. Starting this week, on May 12, 2025, all of Crumbl's desserts, including its cupcakes and brownies, are available in mini sizes on a weekly basis at locations nationwide. That means if you don't want an entire cupcake, need to manage your kid's sugar intake, or want to sample a few different desserts, you won't have to make a tough decision or reach for a knife to portion out your single, huge selection.
Before, Crumbl offered miniature versions of its cookies, but that size option is now available for the rest of its treats, too. As you might know, Crumbl has a rotating menu, but there are some delicious options to choose from in the company's launch of mini desserts. Through May 17, the mini dessert on its menu is the new Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake with Nutella, plus Crumbl's popular Tres Leches Cake, which is available throughout May, and a variety of Crumbl cookies, including its Skillet Cookie and Confetti Milkshake Cookie.
How to order Crumbl's mini desserts and more about the bakery's non-cookie options
A look at Crumbl's online menu shows that it's now broken up into categories for its Large Desserts and Mini Desserts. For the mini sweets, you have the option to choose from a three-pack that starts at $9.99 at a New York City location. The mini desserts are also available for sale in six and 12 packs if you need to feed a crowd. Oddly enough, it doesn't seem like you can order a single mini cookie or dessert at the time of writing. The mini menu appears to mostly be designed to facilitate mixing and matching — at least at this point.
The chain originally sold just its cookies when it launched in 2017, and it became a social media phenomenon for the excitement of its weekly rotation of flavors. Crumbl added non-cookie desserts with its Cinnamon Square in January 2024. Since then, some of Crumbl's non-cookie desserts have included cookie pops, muffins, and cakes such as Strawberry Shortcake. If you want to try your hand at baking your own small desserts, consider our mini chocolate eclair or mini lemon pistachio meringue trifle recipes.