The Worst Betty Crocker Cookie Mix Sounds Delicious But Disappoints In Flavor

A cookie in a bag that is ready to eat as soon as cravings strike? Betty Crocker offers a vast collection of these conveniences. But unfortunately, one particular variety falls flat. After taking it upon ourselves to try and rank eight Betty Crocker cookie mixes to see if these packaged, ready-to-eat treats would taste just as good as our own homemade creations, we found that its Reese's Pieces-inspired version was the worst.

While any sweet recipe that includes Reese's Pieces sounds like an immediate home run — think ice cream sundaes, cheesecake bars, and pretzel bites – Betty Crocker's Reese's Pieces cookie mix leaves much to be desired. After ripping the package open, we found that the perfectly shaped pieces were prime examples of the sad fact that looks can be deceiving.

The cookies weren't soft or chewy to bite into but were instead crunchy and almost brittle, as if the recipe was haphazardly made using the wrong proportions of gluten-free ingredients. Though a trace number of Reese's Pieces could be seen spotting each cookie, the morsels didn't do much for us in the overall flavor department. In short, the presence of the colorful candies was overshadowed by the prominent peanut butter taste of the cookie itself.