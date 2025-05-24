The Worst Betty Crocker Cookie Mix Sounds Delicious But Disappoints In Flavor
A cookie in a bag that is ready to eat as soon as cravings strike? Betty Crocker offers a vast collection of these conveniences. But unfortunately, one particular variety falls flat. After taking it upon ourselves to try and rank eight Betty Crocker cookie mixes to see if these packaged, ready-to-eat treats would taste just as good as our own homemade creations, we found that its Reese's Pieces-inspired version was the worst.
While any sweet recipe that includes Reese's Pieces sounds like an immediate home run — think ice cream sundaes, cheesecake bars, and pretzel bites – Betty Crocker's Reese's Pieces cookie mix leaves much to be desired. After ripping the package open, we found that the perfectly shaped pieces were prime examples of the sad fact that looks can be deceiving.
The cookies weren't soft or chewy to bite into but were instead crunchy and almost brittle, as if the recipe was haphazardly made using the wrong proportions of gluten-free ingredients. Though a trace number of Reese's Pieces could be seen spotting each cookie, the morsels didn't do much for us in the overall flavor department. In short, the presence of the colorful candies was overshadowed by the prominent peanut butter taste of the cookie itself.
How to use Betty Crocker's lackluster Reese's Pieces cookies
Though this may not be the cookie you had hoped for, it is possible to save your purchase with a bit of creative culinary vision. In a pinch, balance might be restored to Betty Crocker's Reese's Pieces snacks with a quick sprinkle of flaky sea salt or by dipping the pieces into shallow dishes of melted chocolate or Nutella.
Alternatively, instead of regarding the cookies as pieces that can be dipped into milk or snacked on during your next Netflix binge, the cookies can be broken up and used as a topping for another sweet creation, like a tray of homemade brownies, a stack of pancakes, a bowl of jammy oatmeal, or dishes of Greek yogurt. Mixing broken cookie pieces with toasted nuts and chocolate chips could also make a delicious topping for scoops of dark chocolate-tahini ice cream or your favorite gelato. Add handfuls of your choice of Reese's Candy treats, and you'll have a sweet snack that will check all the boxes, instead of disappointing your dreams of decadence.