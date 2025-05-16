One Of Target's Best Gluten-Free Snacks Is Hiding In The Cracker Aisle
If you have dietary restrictions, you know how hard it can be to find delicious snacks that also cater to your specific culinary needs. Unfortunately, this gets even harder when you have a gluten-free diet, especially since a lot of grocery stores don't have an extensive selection of these specialty snacks (and the few they do have usually aren't that great). Luckily, there are places like Target that have an impressive line of gluten-free snacks that are appetizing, unique, and extremely affordable. In fact, our team ranked Target as the third-best chain grocery store to buy gluten-free snacks from. It got this rating thanks to its Good & Gather and Favorite Day food brands. However, of the two brands, Good & Gather definitely has the better selection of gluten-free snacks. And, if you can only try one Good & Gather snack, it should be the Gluten Free Rice and Almond Flour Crackers.
These crackers are some of the best gluten-free crackers you'll ever try. So much so that they made Tasting Table's list of 22 must-try snacks you can only find at Target. Made with almond meal, rice flour, quinoa, potato starch, sea salt, sunflower oil, and natural sesame flavor, these crackers are simple yet flavorful. The inclusion of almond meal and sesame flavoring gives these crackers a subtle nuttiness that pairs beautifully with the salty outer layer. And the simplicity of these crackers makes them the perfect vessel for an array of flavorful dips and spreads because they won't overpower any delicate flavor profiles, nor will they compete for attention with more complex flavors. Texturally, they're pure perfection. They're crunchy and stable enough to withstand the weight of any chunk of cheese or fully loaded dip.
Why should you buy the Good & Gather Gluten Free Rice and Almond Crackers?
For less than $3, each box of crackers has roughly 3.5 servings, and each serving equates to about 15 crackers. That means there are approximately 52 crackers per box, and you're paying a nickel for each cracker, which isn't bad when you think about how expensive groceries have gotten. Plus, each serving has roughly 130 calories, 2.5 grams of total fat, 170 milligrams of sodium, and 24 grams of carbohydrates. So, you don't have to feel guilty for eating more than planned.
When you purchase this box, it comes with a recipe for white bean dip that can be enjoyed with these crackers. But that's not the only way you can enjoy them. These crackers will make a great supporting character to the underrated foods you normally don't place on a charcuterie board, like dark chocolate and wasabi peas. Plus, they're an excellent choice for childhood classics like crackers and chees,e and a peanut butter and jelly cracker sandwich. And their perfectly square shape makes them perfect for scooping different types of hummus. Or you can keep things simple and make them a salty accompaniment to your favorite soup. Honestly, these gluten-free crackers are the perfect substitute for their gluten-based counterparts.
However, these crackers aren't ideal for anyone with an almond or sesame allergy. Luckily, Good & Gather has plenty of other gluten-free snacks you can try instead, like sea-salt veggie straws, strawberry mango fruit twists, and an array of date and nut mini bars. With some of these snacks being vegan, and all of them being as delicious as the gluten-free crackers.