One Of Target's Best Gluten-Free Snacks Is Hiding In The Cracker Aisle

If you have dietary restrictions, you know how hard it can be to find delicious snacks that also cater to your specific culinary needs. Unfortunately, this gets even harder when you have a gluten-free diet, especially since a lot of grocery stores don't have an extensive selection of these specialty snacks (and the few they do have usually aren't that great). Luckily, there are places like Target that have an impressive line of gluten-free snacks that are appetizing, unique, and extremely affordable. In fact, our team ranked Target as the third-best chain grocery store to buy gluten-free snacks from. It got this rating thanks to its Good & Gather and Favorite Day food brands. However, of the two brands, Good & Gather definitely has the better selection of gluten-free snacks. And, if you can only try one Good & Gather snack, it should be the Gluten Free Rice and Almond Flour Crackers.

These crackers are some of the best gluten-free crackers you'll ever try. So much so that they made Tasting Table's list of 22 must-try snacks you can only find at Target. Made with almond meal, rice flour, quinoa, potato starch, sea salt, sunflower oil, and natural sesame flavor, these crackers are simple yet flavorful. The inclusion of almond meal and sesame flavoring gives these crackers a subtle nuttiness that pairs beautifully with the salty outer layer. And the simplicity of these crackers makes them the perfect vessel for an array of flavorful dips and spreads because they won't overpower any delicate flavor profiles, nor will they compete for attention with more complex flavors. Texturally, they're pure perfection. They're crunchy and stable enough to withstand the weight of any chunk of cheese or fully loaded dip.