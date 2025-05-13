13 Underrated Italian Cocktails You Should Try At Least Once

Italians love taking their time enjoying everything, so much so that they even dedicate a few daily hours to catching up with friends over drinks and snacks, which they call aperitivo. The weekly ritual of laughing through cocktail sips is a fine example of what cocktail culture means to Italy, and how it's never about just grabbing a quick drink.

The classics are classic for a reason, but Negronis and Aperol spritzes aren't all Italy has to offer the palate. The cocktails of Italy are just as diverse as its cuisine, with different amari, bitters, fruits, and even techniques used in different corners of the country. Behind the bar, I've observed what makes Italian mixology truly unique, and if I had one word to describe the region's cocktails, it would be balance. Sugar is used as an accentuator, not a foundation. It's not easy to weave Italy's bitter bottles with contrasting flavors, but they've figured it out with these 13 cherished, deeply underrated cocktails.