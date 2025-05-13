Chobani's Best Greek Yogurt Flavor Is A Creamy Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chobani is one of the biggest Greek yogurt brands in the U.S., producing millions of cups every week. If you're already a loyal customer, you probably know about the extensive line-up the company offers. There are high-protein yogurts, zero-sugar options, and, of course, the fan-favorite Flip range, which includes crunchy mix-ins like chocolate chips and flavored crumbles. Sometimes, though, all you want is a good old cup of normal Greek yogurt, and when that craving hits, we suggest reaching for Chobani's vanilla flavor.

We recently tested and ranked 10 different Chobani yogurt flavors from worst to best, and vanilla came out on top by a long shot. The classic flavor isn't anything new, but it's comforting with a balanced sweetness level that would suit any palate. We were also impressed by the yogurt's texture — it's smooth, creamy, and lump-free, making it perfect on its own or combined with homemade crunchy granola or chopped fruit. Its fairly neutral profile would work well in a refreshing smoothie recipe too, or as a parfait base or dessert topping.