The Starbucks Items You Sadly Can't Get With Your Birthday Reward

When you're the kind of person who signs up for restaurant rewards, one of the most exciting perks is making your annual birthday mecca to accumulate all of your free goodies. Whether you're headed for that free pretzel at Auntie Anne's or free birthday breakfast at IHOP, it's your day to feel special! Starbucks, that beloved coffee giant with a robust rewards program, offers a birthday deal, too — but there are some stipulations to know before you jump into the drive-thru line.

If you're part of the Starbucks Rewards membership program (which is free to enroll in), you're eligible for a complimentary food or beverage item on your birthday, but you can't use it to order items that come with multiples. For example, you wouldn't be able to use the free birthday reward to order an entire platter of Cranberry Bliss Bars, though you're always welcome to try making our copycat Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bar recipe.

You also can't use the birthday reward to order alcoholic Starbucks beverages (which you'd find at specific Starbucks Reserves), packaged coffee, or any of those shiny Starbucks travel mugs or other merchandise. Don't expect to cash in the birthday reward at Starbucks Roastery or Princi locations, either, since it won't be accepted for any item there.