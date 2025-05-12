The Terracotta Hack That Keeps Your Brown Sugar Super Soft

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're stirring it into your morning coffee or whipping up a batch of homemade cinnamon rolls, opening your container of brown sugar only to find it petrified rock-solid is a bummer. Brown sugar always seems to find a way to harden into an impenetrable mound when home cooks have their backs turned. Inventive foodies have placed a slice of bread, a few marshmallows, or a paper towel inside the bag as a last-ditch softening method. However, for a more effective, reliable way to save your brown sugar, there's one affordable tool that belongs on your radar, and it's well worth the paltry initial investment.

Introducing: terracotta. This handy tool often comes as a small round disc, like these ones by Goodful ($8.99 for a two-pack on Amazon). Alternatively, a slightly larger teddy-bear shape (like this one by Fox Run brand) has become so popular that many home bakers colloquially refer to terracotta brown sugar savers as "brown sugar bears." Whichever shape you choose, these little tools are small but mighty — big enough to hold adequate moisture for effectively softening an entire batch of brown sugar, but small enough that they can be easily plunged deep into the container. The method behind the magic? Terracotta is naturally highly porous, making it an absorption superstar for soaking up and retaining the water your brown sugar needs. The terracotta gets submerged in water, patted dry, then that water slowly releases into the sugar for a velvety, like-new texture.