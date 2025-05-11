The 10 Best Bourbon Sampler Sets For Whiskey Lovers
Bourbon is just about as American as alcohol can get, and most whiskey lovers appreciate its distinct caramel-like sweetness. For those who aren't familiar with the smooth, sometimes smoky complexities of bourbon, a sampler set is one of the best ways to get acquainted. Many distilleries and bottle shops sell special collections of bourbon samples modeled after beauty gift sets, but for thirsty adults. Even for those who have seemingly mastered all things whiskey, a sample set is a great way to try something new before committing to the bigger bottle and price tag. There's nothing worse than dropping hundreds on a nice bottle only to find it no better than the $50 bottle of Woodford Reserve sitting on your bar cart.
First, it's important to differentiate between bourbon and whiskey, as they're far from interchangeable. For starters, bourbon is a type of whiskey. Whiskey is the umbrella term for any distilled spirit made from fermented grain like barley, wheat, corn, or rye, which is then aged in casks. Bourbon, however, legally has to be produced in the U.S. with a grain mixture of at least 51% corn, and it must be aged in new charred oak barrels. The result is a warming, spicy spirit with endless flavor variations.
Kentucky has historically been home to American whiskey given its corn-rich soil, but today's bourbon scene stretches far beyond Kentucky state lines. These ten bourbon sampler sets allow folks to get a little taste of everything, encouraging both beginners and experienced whiskey lovers to experience something new.
Four Roses The Ten Recipe Tasting Experience
Four Roses describes this set of ten 50 millilitre bottles as a "tasting experience" rather than a simple whiskey sampler. The Kentucky-based distillery is known for its unique approach to the spirit, utilizing five of its yeast strains and two mash bills to produce 10 different bourbon recipes, all of which are in this dream gift set. Before this collection was released, folks would need to head down to the Four Roses headquarters in Louisville to get a taste of each secret recipe. Now, for about $150, they can explore each label right from home.
Whether you're already a fan or new to the master distillery, there's a new taste to experience, from the spice-forward OBSK, the nuanced OESV, or the rich OESF. Most consumers don't realize that the everyday Four Roses Bourbon (formerly known as the Yellow Label) is a combination of all ten recipes, while their Small Batch and Single Barrel expressions hone in on just a few. Four Roses has been producing whiskey since 1888, and even Prohibition didn't slow down the production. Back in the 1920s, the spirit was sold as medicine rather than a nightcap, which was how Four Roses and a few select distilleries skirted the Prohibition laws. This placed Four Roses as a legendary player in the whiskey world, and this set allows everyone to experience these impressive achievements.
Drinks By The Dram Bourbon Tasting Set Gift Set
U.K.-based Drinks by the Dram puts together exquisite spirits tasting boxes, including the carefully curated bourbon set. Sadly, the brand doesn't ship outside of the U.K. and the set is currently sold out on the website, but the kits are available from other online retailers across the globe, including the U.K.-based Master of Malt, where it's available for $34.21. Shipping to the U.S. could set you back as much as $65, but it's probably worth it. A few U.S.-based companies carry Drinks by the Dram as well, like Whisky Liquor Store and Cask Cartel, but the prices can go up to $150.
Regardless of where it ships from, this variety pack of five different bourbons is the perfect entrance to the American spirit. Each set varies slightly, but you can expect pours that range in mash bill, proof, and regional origin. Some versions have included classics like Buffalo Trace or Maker's Mark, alongside lesser-known gems. Unlike most curated tasting sets, Drinks by the Dram packages each sample with matching 20 millilitre wax-sealed glass bottles and uniform beige labels. The kit comes with tasting notes for each bottle to help guide the drinker, making it equally enjoyable for whiskey novices and pros. If you want to dip your toe into a new spirit, Drinks by the Dram is the perfect bourbon tour guide.
Blind Barrels Whiskey Subscription
Blind Barrels gives whiskey clubs a fresh look with its quarterly subscription that's part tasting, part game, and part educational lesson. You can look forward to a year of bourbon tasting with these special bundles, priced at $59.99 with $15 flat rate shipping. Every three months, Blind Barrels delivers four different whiskeys to your door, but the fun part is that the labels are concealed. We've tried and ranked the 30 best bourbons, but not with a blindfold, so this challenge honestly seems like a blast.
The box includes a detailed tasting menu for a complete experience, allowing you to taste the bourbon and guess the mash bill, proof, and age statement. The tasting card includes a QR code that you can follow after you're tired of guessing, and there you can sip along with the experts and learn more about each spirit and distillery. This is the kind of experience you typically only get from an on-site tasting guided by a professional, but Blind Barrels brings it right to your table every season. Regional alcohol shipping laws sometimes differ, so unfortunately a few states can't enjoy Blind Barrels boozy mystery boxes. The company doesn't ship to Arkansas, Kentucky, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, or Tennessee, but perhaps the subscription is worth moving for. The boxes feature all kinds of unique bourbons and whiskeys, both from new distillers on the scene as well as incredibly rare bottles. Previously, it included special Straight Bourbon Whiskey from distillers like World Whiskey Society.
Flaviar Whiskey Advent Calendar
Flaviar's advent calendar is a sleek, beautifully designed box that contains 24 different 50-millilitre bottles, each hiding behind a mini door. The details Flaviar puts into this annual advent calendars are immaculate. The brand thought of everything and even includes individual tasting booklets and interactive notes. There are even QR codes throughout to easily scan and access educational videos and additional tasting notes.
Flaviar is a premium spirits club that has been selling the advent calendar for the past few years, and it's now become a sought-after tradition in some lucky households. The Flaviar team works closely with distillers around the globe to put together a truly thoughtful lineup, varying the selection each year. The bottles differ, but it usually includes classic American bourbons, rare single malts, craft world whiskies, and even a few special surprises.
A lot of retailers have taken advantage of this clever idea – even Costco had a whiskey advent calendar — but no one does it like Flaviar. It's a generous gift at $250, but given the care and effort, it's totally worth the price. You can still find previous calendars at a few online retailers but for a shocking upcharge. If you feel like dropping almost $600, Cask Cartel still has some 2023 calendars in stock, while Wine Online Delivery seems to have 2022 editions left in stock for $259.99. If you want to snag this year's edition, you have to act quick as it sells out fast. It will be available for presale closer to the holiday season, but you can sign up to get an update on availability.
BHAKTA Vintage Sampler Bundle
If you're interested in the story behind your bar, this BHAKTA vintage sampler bundle comes with a history lesson (and a full-size bottle). This is an interesting collection, as it's not entirely devoted to bourbon, but don't write it off just yet. BHAKTA was founded by Raj Peter Bhakta of WhistlePig Rye Whiskey and puts emphasis on single vintages and specialty blends. Peter started this venture after acquiring one of the world's largest reserves of vintage Armagnac, with barrels dating back to 1868. His idea was to preserve and share historically significant spirits with fellow enthusiasts.
Priced at $169, this distinctive collection centers around the star — a full sized bottle of the remarkably aged BHAKTA 1928 — complemented by four 50 millilitre samples. Each small bottle offers a taste of the brand's diverse range, including bourbon, rye, armagnac, and the signature 1990 Jamaican rum which is aged in whiskey barrels, producing an extremely unique and flavorful rum. If you want to start slow, you can also get the set without the full-size bottle for $109.99. This is truly a perfect bourbon sampler set for a whiskey lover — it's a great stepping stone into the bourbon world.
The Mixologer Monthly Sampling Box
For those who love discovering new distilleries, The Bourbon Box from The Mixologer is a perfect gift. Each month, this $79.99 subscription delivers four 100 millilitre bottles of handpicked craft spirits, often with a focus on bourbon and American whiskey. The latest box featured three unique bourbons and one rye whiskey, each from a different independent producer.
The brains behind The Mixologer are big on helping folks find their niche on the liquor shelf. With the idea of delivering only the required fixings for classic cocktails, mixologists can experiment at home without wasting money on obscure ingredients or spirits they end up hating. The sampling box allows drinkers to find the next favorite bottle without committing to an entire handle. The collections will occasionally include big-name brands like Willett, but each shipment aims to introduce tasters to emerging distillers who are shaking things up with experiential mash bills and cask finishes. One previously featured bourbon, Trail's End, is a great example of what The Mixologer likes to feature. The unique Kentucky straight bourbon was the brainchild of the two oldest distilleries in the entire state, Hood River Distillers and Clear Creek Distillery, and it was finished in Oregon oak.
Small batch bourbon is a rather ambiguous term, but labels that claim it tend to have a more distinctive, tailored flavor profile. By blending a smaller number of barrels, flavors are easier to control, and The Mixologer shares dozens of special batches of bourbon in the monthly box.
3 Brothers Liquor Bourbon Whiskey Tasting Bundle Kit
If you're looking for a gift that's all about the classics, the 3 Brothers Liquor bourbon tasting kit is hard to beat. For just $64.99, this bundle delivers ten mini bottles (30 milliliters) from some of the biggest names in bourbon, plus a bonus 3 Brothers sipping glass so you don't even need to rinse your own bourbon goblet. The San Diego based retailer got started back in 2014 and has been dominating online liquor sales ever since with over 100,000 satisfied customers and more than 3,000 products.
Anyone who knows whiskey will see this lineup as a bourbon hall of fame, including Maker's Mark, Bulleit, Jim Beam, WhistlePig, Evan Williams, Larceny, Benchmark, Ezra Brooks, Four Roses, and Old Forester. For those just entering the bourbon world, this is the ideal crash course, which we can confirm because these bottles are just as enjoyable among longtime whiskey sippers. No frills or any fancy schmancy nonsense here, just good ol' American bourbon.
Old Forester Whiskey Row Series
Old Forester is a big name in whiskey, and not just for the flavor. As America's first bottled bourbon brand, the distillery set the tone for American bourbon for centuries to come. For $99.99, this special tasting set showcases four of Old Forester's most beloved labels, and not in the puny size. The carefully designed box holds 1870 Original Batch, 1897 Bottled in Bond, 1910 Old Fine Whiskey, and 1920 Prohibition Style.
This gift set celebrates pivotal moments in Old Forester's storied history. The 1870 Original Batch recreates Brown's original approach of blending barrels from three distilleries. The 1897 commemorates the landmark Bottled-in-Bond Act that established legal quality standards, while the 1910 recalls a production accident when whiskey was double-barreled following a distillery fire. The 1920 represents the high-proof expressions produced during Prohibition's medicinal whiskey exception. Beyond historical significance, these expressions showcase master distiller Chris Morris's exceptional craftsmanship across diverse flavor profiles, from delicate fruit-forward elegance to robust oak-driven intensity.
Heaven Hill Tasting Kit
Heaven Hill Distillery owns big names like Evan Williams, Elijah Craig, and Larceny, so I trust them with my bourbon wholeheartedly. The distillery is a quiet giant in American whiskey and is happy to share a little taste of the success with this modest $39.99 tasting kit that includes those three labels as well as Pikesville Rye and Bernheim Original. Rather than typical 50 millilitre nips, the box packs five 100 milliliter bottles, in tube-shaped packs for easy sipping.
Founded in 1935, Heaven Hill is one of the few remaining family-owned distilleries in Kentucky and one of the largest producers of bonded bourbon in the entire country. Despite owning a wide range of labels, the company has maintained consistency and quality across the board. This tasting kit offers a perfect cross-section of the portfolio. You get the wheated softness of Larceny, the spicy kick of Pikesville Rye, and the oaky depth of Elijah Craig, and that's just to start.
The Mixologer Ultimate Old Fashioned Box
There are the whiskey lovers who demand their liquor to be served neat, and then there are the connoisseurs who dazzle their bourbon into a classic cocktail. When bourbon cocktails spring to mind, the timeless old fashioned is likely the first to pop up. In addition to their monthly sampling boxes, The Mixologer also offers the Ultimate Old Fashioned Box. This is an especially thoughtful gift for any apartment dwelling friends who don't have ample space to make the elaborate home bar of their dreams.
The box includes all the old fashioned fixings (Maraschino cherries, bitters, demerara syrup, and even cocktail picks) as well as eight different 50 milliliter bottles of bourbon. You can choose between the classic box at $114.99 which includes favorites like Wild Turkey and Makers Mark, or the top shelf box at $164.99 with premium bottles like Wildrye Distilling Five Drops and 10th Mountain. The old fashioned's first appearance might be a bit blurry, but we are confident that it's bourbon's best friend.
Methodology
The research for this list included scouring hundreds of consumer reviews across specialty spirits retailers, bourbon collector forums, and trusted spirits publications to understand which samplers consistently exceeded expectations. Priority was given to sets that balanced affordability with quality, ensuring accessibility without compromising the experience.
Each selected sampler needed to demonstrate thoughtful curation, whether showcasing the scope of a single distillery's production, presenting a coherent theme across multiple producers, or offering a unique educational approach to bourbon appreciation. Special consideration was given to samplers that provided something beyond the samples, such as proper glassware, educational materials, or interactive components that enhance the recipient's journey.