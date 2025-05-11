The 10 Best Bourbon Sampler Sets For Whiskey Lovers

Bourbon is just about as American as alcohol can get, and most whiskey lovers appreciate its distinct caramel-like sweetness. For those who aren't familiar with the smooth, sometimes smoky complexities of bourbon, a sampler set is one of the best ways to get acquainted. Many distilleries and bottle shops sell special collections of bourbon samples modeled after beauty gift sets, but for thirsty adults. Even for those who have seemingly mastered all things whiskey, a sample set is a great way to try something new before committing to the bigger bottle and price tag. There's nothing worse than dropping hundreds on a nice bottle only to find it no better than the $50 bottle of Woodford Reserve sitting on your bar cart.

First, it's important to differentiate between bourbon and whiskey, as they're far from interchangeable. For starters, bourbon is a type of whiskey. Whiskey is the umbrella term for any distilled spirit made from fermented grain like barley, wheat, corn, or rye, which is then aged in casks. Bourbon, however, legally has to be produced in the U.S. with a grain mixture of at least 51% corn, and it must be aged in new charred oak barrels. The result is a warming, spicy spirit with endless flavor variations.

Kentucky has historically been home to American whiskey given its corn-rich soil, but today's bourbon scene stretches far beyond Kentucky state lines. These ten bourbon sampler sets allow folks to get a little taste of everything, encouraging both beginners and experienced whiskey lovers to experience something new.