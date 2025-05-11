The Best Betty Crocker Cookie Mix Is A Classic That Rivals Homemade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With Betty Crocker's cookie mixes, foodies don't have to sacrifice convenience for homemade flavor — especially if they're baking with one particular mix. In Tasting Table's ranking of eight Betty Crocker cookie mixes, the brand's sugar cookie flavor came out on top. In fact, Betty Crocker's sugar cookie mix is so tasty and texturally successful that it actually restored our faith in the sugar cookie itself (made from scratch, made from a mix, or otherwise). As we mentioned in our review, "[Coming] out of the oven, they were puffy and looked pillowy soft. And they were. A crisp, delicate exterior held a dense but soft interior, making these cookies decadent to bite into. Moist and buttery, with just the right amount of sweetness."

To make these quasi-homemade sugar cookies, just add one stick of butter and one egg, mix the trio together, shape the dough into balls, and bake. This shelf-stable mix can be stocked and waiting in your pantry, ready to bake on a moment's notice when last-minute guests drop by or for the school potluck that you just found out about. This mix also gets major points for affordability — a 17.5-ounce package of Betty Crocker sugar cookie mix (enough to make 12 large cookies or 22-24 smaller cookies) runs for just $2.99 at a Target in New York. Need to make more than 12 cookies? A case of nine 17.5-ounce packages costs $14.02 on Amazon and boasts a 4.6 out of 5-star product rating.