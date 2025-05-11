The Best Betty Crocker Cookie Mix Is A Classic That Rivals Homemade
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With Betty Crocker's cookie mixes, foodies don't have to sacrifice convenience for homemade flavor — especially if they're baking with one particular mix. In Tasting Table's ranking of eight Betty Crocker cookie mixes, the brand's sugar cookie flavor came out on top. In fact, Betty Crocker's sugar cookie mix is so tasty and texturally successful that it actually restored our faith in the sugar cookie itself (made from scratch, made from a mix, or otherwise). As we mentioned in our review, "[Coming] out of the oven, they were puffy and looked pillowy soft. And they were. A crisp, delicate exterior held a dense but soft interior, making these cookies decadent to bite into. Moist and buttery, with just the right amount of sweetness."
To make these quasi-homemade sugar cookies, just add one stick of butter and one egg, mix the trio together, shape the dough into balls, and bake. This shelf-stable mix can be stocked and waiting in your pantry, ready to bake on a moment's notice when last-minute guests drop by or for the school potluck that you just found out about. This mix also gets major points for affordability — a 17.5-ounce package of Betty Crocker sugar cookie mix (enough to make 12 large cookies or 22-24 smaller cookies) runs for just $2.99 at a Target in New York. Need to make more than 12 cookies? A case of nine 17.5-ounce packages costs $14.02 on Amazon and boasts a 4.6 out of 5-star product rating.
Betty Crocker's sugar cookie mix takes the proverbial cake
Beyond flavor and texture, the sugar cookie mix beat out other Betty Crocker cookie mixes for its vast opportunities for customizability. As our reviewer noted, these blank canvas sugar cookies could be iced and decorated, sprinkled with colored sugar, or swiped with a tart lemon glaze to counterbalance the sweetness. We're also digging Betty Crocker Hershey's Milk Chocolate premium frosting, which could totally be used to give these sugar cookies some chocolatey depth.
Home bakers could use this mix as a time-saving shortcut for these frosted tiramisu sugar cookies, or use it to make festive cutout cookies. One customer review from the official Betty Crocker website notes, "I used to make my cutout sugar cookie dough from scratch and would get so frustrated when it did not turn out good. This is such a quick and easy option for making cutout sugar cookies. I use this mix for all my holiday cookies!"
This versatile sugar cookie mix can also be transformed into other non-cookie baked goods, such as the bottom crust for lemon lush or banana cream pie. Roll each dough ball in cinnamon sugar before baking and you've got snickerdoodles. Whip out a jar of jam and you've got thumbprint cookies. For bolder flavor, other ingredients from matcha tea powder to snappy Chinese five spice, slivered almonds, or shredded coconut flakes could be incorporated into this versatile, friendly dough that's sweetened to perfection (and not a hair more).