Your Nespresso Latte Needs This Fruit Puree For Luxurious Summer Sips

If you're looking for ways to give your Nespresso latte a fresh spring twist and add some pizzazz, try mixing in some strawberry puree. While there are some flavors that don't pair well with coffee, there are some unusual ones that do. Fresh raspberry syrup, orange juice — and yes, even strawberry puree — all make themselves at home alongside rich and bold espresso. The combination may seem unlikely, but when fruit and coffee are done right, the two can make for a bright and harmonious beverage. The key is finding an espresso with notes that will be complemented by the sweet and tart flavors of strawberry.

Tasting Table writer and former barista, Sophia Beams, suggests the Bianco Doppio pod by Nespresso because of its low bitterness and yummy, nutty notes. She also recommends looking for other Nespresso pods with lightly floral and fruity notes to help blend with the similar notes found in strawberry puree. If you have a machine compatible with the original pods, the Volluto, Ethiopia, and Freddo Delicato should fit the bill. Those that use Vertuo pods might enjoy the Voltesso, El Salvador, or the limited-edition White Chocolate and Strawberry pod.

To make your own strawberry puree (or strawberry compote) with the perfect viscosity for a latte, gently simmer equal parts diced strawberries and sugar with a generous squeeze of lemon juice and a tablespoon or two of water. Stir frequently until the sugar dissolves and the strawberries begin to break down a bit. If you'd like, you can place the entire mixture in a blender and strain after cooking it down together, or you can use it straight from the pan.