How To Naturally Sweeten Coffee With Almost Any Fruit

Finding a suitable sweetener for your morning cup of joe can be a journey if you don't take it black. For many reasons, many prefer to avoid adding refined sugar to their drinks; however, they may also find that substitutes, like sugar alcohols, have a disagreeable aftertaste. If this is the case for you, there is one simple, natural way to sweeten up your coffee that we recommend trying: add some fruit.

It is not news that fruit is naturally sweet. Some fresh fruits can contain as much as 29 grams of sugar per serving. The difference between these sugars and refined sugar is that fruit sugars are contained within fiber and water found in the fruit, so they get absorbed by your body much more slowly while still providing the sweet flavor you seek. In addition, many coffee types already contain tasting notes of fruit. These can be further enhanced with actual fruit as the complementary flavors bring those notes to the forefront.