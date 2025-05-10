The Absolute Best Doritos Flavor Satisfies Two Cravings In One Chip

There are truly no chips more iconic than Doritos. From legendary collaborations with fast food and alcohol brands to an extensive selection of eccentric chip flavors, it's no surprise that Doritos is a top-selling brand. After all, Doritos has built an empire of mouthwatering chips that excel in both the crunch and flavor departments. Within the last few decades, Doritos has released unique flavors like the bold new BBQ flavor announced in 2023 and Baja Blast-inspired chips that feature the sweet, tropical essence of the beloved Mountain Dew flavor. It's even released chips that highlight popular global flavor profiles. Clearly, no flavors are off limits for the company to experiment with. Hence, it continues to create and sell some of the wildest Doritos flavors ever. However, there is one flavor that stands out from all the rest. It's the Spicy Sweet Chili.

Ranked the absolute best Doritos flavor by the Tasting Table Staff, these chips are the perfect combination of spicy and sweet, with neither flavor being too pronounced or unidentifiable. You immediately notice the heat after your first bite, so prepare to feel a slight tingly sensation on your tongue. Luckily, that's the extent of the heat you'll get because the sweetness quickly sneaks in and subdues the spice. Both flavors work harmoniously to create a well-balanced chip that perfectly captures the complexity of a Thai sweet chili sauce. The tanginess of the chips beautifully balances the sweet undertones, while the sweetness makes them milder. Anyone can enjoy these chips, even those who are sensitive to spicy foods.