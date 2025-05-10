The Absolute Best Doritos Flavor Satisfies Two Cravings In One Chip
There are truly no chips more iconic than Doritos. From legendary collaborations with fast food and alcohol brands to an extensive selection of eccentric chip flavors, it's no surprise that Doritos is a top-selling brand. After all, Doritos has built an empire of mouthwatering chips that excel in both the crunch and flavor departments. Within the last few decades, Doritos has released unique flavors like the bold new BBQ flavor announced in 2023 and Baja Blast-inspired chips that feature the sweet, tropical essence of the beloved Mountain Dew flavor. It's even released chips that highlight popular global flavor profiles. Clearly, no flavors are off limits for the company to experiment with. Hence, it continues to create and sell some of the wildest Doritos flavors ever. However, there is one flavor that stands out from all the rest. It's the Spicy Sweet Chili.
Ranked the absolute best Doritos flavor by the Tasting Table Staff, these chips are the perfect combination of spicy and sweet, with neither flavor being too pronounced or unidentifiable. You immediately notice the heat after your first bite, so prepare to feel a slight tingly sensation on your tongue. Luckily, that's the extent of the heat you'll get because the sweetness quickly sneaks in and subdues the spice. Both flavors work harmoniously to create a well-balanced chip that perfectly captures the complexity of a Thai sweet chili sauce. The tanginess of the chips beautifully balances the sweet undertones, while the sweetness makes them milder. Anyone can enjoy these chips, even those who are sensitive to spicy foods.
Why Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili might become your new favorite snack
To obtain the perfect level of sweetness, Doritos uses a combination of sugar and Pure Via, with the latter being a natural sweetener that comes from the leaves of the Stevia plant. This sugar substitute is about 200 to 300 times sweeter than sugar, and it's low calorie, kosher, and gluten-free. By using this sweetener, Doritos greatly reduces the amount of sugar present in its chips. In total, they have less than 1 gram. However, these chips still provide the very sweetness that is needed to balance out the spiciness.
Made with corn, various types of vegetable oil, seasonings, sugar, salt, additives, and preservatives, what makes these chips so special is the combination of seasonings. The garlic and onion powder, along with aromatic dried seeds, fruits, and roots, perfectly emulate the heat of chilis. And to attain the perfect balance of spicy and sweet, Doritos used paprika made from sweet peppers, which are known for their mild flavor. This addition helps create that delicate dance of spicy sweetness your taste buds experience.
There's no denying these chips were ranked the absolute best for a reason. They're unique and well-seasoned to the point that your fingers will smell and taste like these chips well after you finish the bag. That's why they're deemed a fan favorite. In fact, these chips are so beloved that they have a 4.8 rating on Doritos' official website. On their own, they're delicious, but these chips can be paired with dips, used as a breading for pork chops, or as a layer in your taco dip for a flavor-busted crunch.