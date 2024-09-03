Layer Your Taco Dip With Doritos For A Flavor-Blasted Crunch
Taco dip is the easiest way to spice up your regular ol' Taco Tuesday routine. Instead of having to painstakingly assemble your favorite fillings — like cheese, sour cream, and guacamole — inside of a tortilla, all you need to do is dip in your chip of choice. This makes taco dip the perfect party-pleasing appetizer. Instead of settling for ho-hum tortilla chips or Fritos, though, take the flavor up a notch with a bag of Doritos instead.
These flavored corn chips are brimming with seasoning, which will add more pizzazz to your dip. There are several different ways you can go about assembling this dish. The first is to just serve a small bowl of the chips alongside your cold dip. Alternatively, you can try to make our vegan seven-layer dip recipe with the chips on top (just don't forget to pack the forks and plates). If you select the latter option, you should know that Doritos and moisture are not the best of friends. To ensure that your chips are crunchy as can be, always add your Doritos right before you plan on serving.
You can also add Doritos to the top of a warm taco dip. If you want an extra-crunchy chip layer on top, sprinkle the Doritos and some cheese on top of your base layer of beef or beans and return the tray to the oven for the last few minutes of baking.
What kind of Doritos will work best?
There are so many different Doritos flavors out there (did you know Doritos has even released a Baja Blast-inspired chip?), how could you ever pick a single one for your recipe? Well, Nacho Cheese is a great starter option for folks looking to experiment with this taco dip. It's an agreeable flavor and one that can pair well with both hot and cold taco dips. If you're on Team Cool Ranch, though, plan to stick to the cold side of things. The slightly tangy powder on the chips' exterior would pair well with a thick layer of sour cream or guacamole, but it may not jive so well with refried beans or ground beef.
Another chip flavor you won't want to miss out on are the Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos. These purple-bagged chips have amassed a cult-like following — and for good reason. The chips' sweetness will balance out an especially salty dip, and the subtle back-of-mouth heat from the powdered flavoring would pair well with any spicy additions to your dip, like chili powder or jalapeños.