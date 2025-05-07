The Hong Kong Nespresso Pod Flavors US Customers Desperately Want

One of the dominant consumer trends in 2025 is experimental, uncommon flavors to customize folks' specialty coffee beverages. For fans of freewheelin' flavors (who also happen to own a Nespresso machine), the best news of (realistically) the entire year just arrived. Nespresso has released two flavors that have fans raving — Pistachio Vanilla and Coconut Vanilla — but they have yet to arrive in the U.S.

The news comes from a Reddit thread on r/Nespresso, which includes screenshots of the Hong Kong website product descriptions for both flavors. Nespresso describes its pistachio vanilla pod as featuring tasting notes of "pistachio, bitter almond reminiscent of amaretto, delectable pastries and biscuits, rich caramel tones, [and] creamy bourbon vanilla." Its coconut vanilla pod is described as a "coconut flavor with a soft hint of vanilla, harmoniously combined with the smooth and rounded Arabica blend."

The comments section is filled with enthusiastic responses. "Oh no, my wallet is in sooo much trouble when these drop," writes one commenter. Another fan writes, "I'm not usually a fan of their flavored pods, but I will definitely be trying this one. I love pistachio flavored coffee!" Indeed, pistachio coffee has been having a moment lately with the release of Starbucks' pistachio-forward Winter 2025 menu. We like our Starbucks pistachio lattes with a splash of white chocolate syrup, for the record, and home baristas could totally add white chocolate drizzle to their homemade Nespresso lattes once these pod flavors hit the U.S. market.