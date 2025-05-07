The Hong Kong Nespresso Pod Flavors US Customers Desperately Want
One of the dominant consumer trends in 2025 is experimental, uncommon flavors to customize folks' specialty coffee beverages. For fans of freewheelin' flavors (who also happen to own a Nespresso machine), the best news of (realistically) the entire year just arrived. Nespresso has released two flavors that have fans raving — Pistachio Vanilla and Coconut Vanilla — but they have yet to arrive in the U.S.
The news comes from a Reddit thread on r/Nespresso, which includes screenshots of the Hong Kong website product descriptions for both flavors. Nespresso describes its pistachio vanilla pod as featuring tasting notes of "pistachio, bitter almond reminiscent of amaretto, delectable pastries and biscuits, rich caramel tones, [and] creamy bourbon vanilla." Its coconut vanilla pod is described as a "coconut flavor with a soft hint of vanilla, harmoniously combined with the smooth and rounded Arabica blend."
The comments section is filled with enthusiastic responses. "Oh no, my wallet is in sooo much trouble when these drop," writes one commenter. Another fan writes, "I'm not usually a fan of their flavored pods, but I will definitely be trying this one. I love pistachio flavored coffee!" Indeed, pistachio coffee has been having a moment lately with the release of Starbucks' pistachio-forward Winter 2025 menu. We like our Starbucks pistachio lattes with a splash of white chocolate syrup, for the record, and home baristas could totally add white chocolate drizzle to their homemade Nespresso lattes once these pod flavors hit the U.S. market.
Pistachio Coconut and Coconut Vanilla have Nespresso fans going nutty
Some Nespresso fans theorize that the coconut vanilla flavor will replace Nespresso's existing tropical coconut flavor pods. Either way, this sweet, nutty pod could serve as a rich, dimensional double espresso, or as an iced latte for long, savoring sips. As one Reddit coffee-lover writes, "Oh my god I didn't know about these!! I can't wait!!! Gonna make the best iced lattes ever." Our DIY deluxe pistachio latte recipe can help curb cravings in the meantime. The pistachio vanilla Nespresso pod is giving major amaretto-spiked almond croissant vibes, and the packaging features an aesthetically-pleasing pistachio green hue.
The new flavor duo has yet to hit the U.S. market, so American coffee fans will have to be patient (a task that can seem Herculean before a daily cuppa coffee). The pistachio vanilla flavor is also listed on Nespresso's Czech Republic website, so the flavor has been released in multiple countries preceding its U.S. debut. Happily, the Nespresso Tea Facebook group covered the new product drop on April 1, and per the post, the pistachio vanilla and coconut vanilla pods are scheduled to hit U.S. stores on May 14. Tasting Table reached out to Nespresso to confirm, but the company had no official comment. Whatever the official release date, until then, Nespresso lovers can satiate caffeine-spiked sweettooths with this rich, dreamy DIY Nespresso Vietnamese coffee, or any of these 11 other tasty Nespresso machine hacks.