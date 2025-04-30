We Asked 5 Famous Chefs What Their Go-To Coffee Order Is

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

How do you take your morning coffee? Many of us have a ready answer to this question, with one coffee order that's a reliable way to start any day off on the right foot. Whether you're a daily visitor to your local coffee shop or you make your cup from the comfort of your own home, coffee preferences are as personal as it gets in the culinary sphere. And if members of the general public tend to have go-to coffee orders, it stands to reason that seasoned chefs would also be particular about theirs.

We met up with several chefs at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival and took the opportunity to ask each about his favorite coffee order. While some of their orders are simple, others are fairly specific and serve up inspiration for our next morning brew. Coffee aficionado or not, it's never a bad idea to know what culinary pros are starting their days with — if you want to wake up like a chef, you've come to the right place.