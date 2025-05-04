14 Frozen Desserts From The Grocery Store To Avoid At All Costs

The frozen aisle of any grocery store is a wondrous place to be. You could be passing by with nothing on your mind other than picking up a quick carton of milk, until your eye catches a delightful assortment of ice cream sandwiches or thaw-and-serve cheesecakes. While the world of frozen treats has long barreled past just ice creams and soft serves, not all frozen desserts are created alike. Some fail to maintain their texture and consistency once thawed to room temperature, while others simply can't pack a punch with their flavors.

Driven by the guiding light of previous taste tests done by Tasting Table as well as popular consumer consensus, we looked at the flavor, texture, and consistency of frozen desserts and found some unforgivable offerings in the aisle — scroll to the bottom for a detailed look at our methodology. If you don't want to rack up abandoned leftovers in the freezers, you'll want to avoid these frozen desserts at all costs the next time you're at the grocery store.