The 16 Best Nespresso Pods For A Decadent Affogato

Take one trip to Italy, and you'll find yourself immersed in a land of culinary delights. While pizza and pasta may be most synonymous with the country, let's not forget the necessary bookends to any Italian day: espresso and gelato. These staples are about as opposite as two foods could possibly be; one is hot, bitter, and typically enjoyed soon after waking, while the other is cold, sweet, and a great indulgence after a long day. Naturally, then, it only makes sense that the two would eventually be combined in a stroke of genius, thus giving birth to the ever-popular Italian affogato.

If you've never had the delight of consuming gelato and espresso together, it's high time to remedy that. Plus, if you can't find a local place that sells them, you can take matters into your own hands and make one at home. On that note, as a long-time barista and former manager of a gelato shop, I can help anyone create an affogato suited to their palate — even if you're only armed with a Nespresso machine and a tub of store-bought gelato (or ice cream).

Having tried the vast majority of Nespresso's Vertuo pods, I decided to gather a list of Nespresso pods that can help you make a decadent affogato. Most of these recommendations are based on personal experience with the brand's coffee and espresso offerings. And while affogatos are traditionally made with espresso shots rather than drip coffee, I've included some coffee pods given their flavor profiles, so be sure to use a fraction of the amount brewed in those instances.