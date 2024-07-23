Vanilla Isn't The Only Ice Cream Flavor You Should Consider For Your Affogato
The origins of Italy's beloved affogato are hazy, but no matter the story behind its history, the affogato has been a darling of the dessert world for many decades. A traditional affogato (which means "drowned" in Italian) requires just two simple ingredients: hot, freshly pulled espresso and ice-cold gelato, usually fior di latte or vanilla. While we can tell you the absolute best vanilla ice cream for affogato, there are so many ice cream flavors available that it would be foolish to limit yourself to just one for this creamy, caffeinated treat, and you should consider more than vanilla for your next affogato.
If you're eager for an extra caffeine kick, use any sort of coffee ice cream. Those looking for a mocha fix could swap vanilla for chocolate ice cream or even any ice cream with chocolate in it, like stracciatella or mint chocolate chip. For a mix of sweet, bitter, nutty, and salty, try our recipe for an Oregon hazelnut and salted caramel affogato complete with hazelnut meringues for a crunchy topping. If it's texture you're seeking, try a chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream, or even one with brownie bits, chunks of fudge, or cake pieces. For a spiced option, try Trader Joe's Horchata ice cream, which would be excellent with a sprinkle of cinnamon on top just after you pour the espresso.
Think beyond espresso and vanilla
When you're interested in a more adult version of an affogato, it's easy to transform an espresso martini into a decadent dessert with a scoop of ice cream, and you can even double-down with a booze-infused ice cream like White Russian or a vanilla bean bourbon. If your freezer only happens to have vanilla ice cream, you can still add a bit of a boozy twist by adding a shot of liqueur like Bailey's Irish Cream, Frangelico, or Kahlúa, all of which will contribute different flavors to an everyday affogato.
If you don't have a way to make espresso at home or are in the mood for a less-caffeinated option, swap the espresso with matcha for an elevated affogato. If you'd like a totally caffeine-free experience, add ice cream to hot chocolate instead for a mocha-like treat that won't keep you up at night. Vegans, fear not, as there are plenty of great vegan ice cream brands on the market. Ben & Jerry's non-dairy Cherry Garcia would be a fun and unique way to play around with the combination of coffee, cherries, and chocolate. Whatever combination of hot beverage and cold ice cream you try, don't be afraid to slurp down all of the extra goodness at the end, as the last of the ice cream melted into the dregs of the drink might just be the best part.