Vanilla Isn't The Only Ice Cream Flavor You Should Consider For Your Affogato

The origins of Italy's beloved affogato are hazy, but no matter the story behind its history, the affogato has been a darling of the dessert world for many decades. A traditional affogato (which means "drowned" in Italian) requires just two simple ingredients: hot, freshly pulled espresso and ice-cold gelato, usually fior di latte or vanilla. While we can tell you the absolute best vanilla ice cream for affogato, there are so many ice cream flavors available that it would be foolish to limit yourself to just one for this creamy, caffeinated treat, and you should consider more than vanilla for your next affogato.

If you're eager for an extra caffeine kick, use any sort of coffee ice cream. Those looking for a mocha fix could swap vanilla for chocolate ice cream or even any ice cream with chocolate in it, like stracciatella or mint chocolate chip. For a mix of sweet, bitter, nutty, and salty, try our recipe for an Oregon hazelnut and salted caramel affogato complete with hazelnut meringues for a crunchy topping. If it's texture you're seeking, try a chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream, or even one with brownie bits, chunks of fudge, or cake pieces. For a spiced option, try Trader Joe's Horchata ice cream, which would be excellent with a sprinkle of cinnamon on top just after you pour the espresso.