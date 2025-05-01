Why There Is No 'Best' Grocery Chain To Buy Eggs From, According To An Expert

It's strange for such a commonplace grocery item, but eggs have been top of mind for a lot of shoppers. With sky-high egg prices that have stubbornly refused to come down, many have cut back on buying them or have started to look around for better deals. But any comparison shopping for a staple like eggs starts raising a lot of questions. Are more expensive "high-quality" eggs actually better? Should you be worried that cheaper eggs are less nutritious? Does it matter where you buy your eggs from at all? To clear all this up, we consulted an expert, Nelson Serrano-Bahri, a chef and the director of innovation at the American Egg Board, about whether there is a best grocery store for buying eggs.

Serrano-Bahri's answer is a pretty definitive "no." Despite all the egg options you have, he explains that "it's important to know that all eggs sold at grocery and retail stores in the U.S. are regulated by the USDA and the FDA and subject to the highest quality and safety standards in the world." That doesn't mean there is zero difference between egg suppliers, but at a base level most eggs are pretty much the same. "Different egg farmers use different methods for farming eggs, giving you great options," Serrano-Bahri adds, "but you don't have to think twice about whether any eggs sold at grocery and retail are wholesome, high-quality, nutritious, and safe."