Your Matcha Is Clumpy Because You're Overlooking This Simple Step

There's nothing that's going to ruin your first matcha of the day like getting a clump of powder in your mouth. Whether you opt for a creamy matcha latte or enjoy matcha in the traditional way with water only, the texture should be smooth, silky, and free of lumps. Any serious matcha lover will know that one of the keys to creating the right texture is to whisk rather than stir as you add hot water, preferably with a bamboo whisk. But if the lumps persist, it's because you're not sifting the matcha powder first. Sifting your matcha powder not only creates a more evenly textured drink but also more even brewing, which in turn enhances the flavor and aroma.

The traditional sieve is known as a furui, but you can make use of any fine strainer. Simply place the sieve directly over your bowl or cup and spoon in the required amount of matcha powder. Unlike when sifting flour, this won't de-clump by simply shaking — you'll need to press lightly with a spatula or the back of a spoon to ensure all lumps are broken up. Matcha sifters should not be washed, but rather wiped clean after use, so whatever strainer you pick should be dedicated to your tea.